The Altus High School’s Future Farmers of America Shooting Sports Team won its fifth consecutive state championship April 18 at the Oklahoma Trap and Skeet Club in El Reno. Hunter Pence was the second high male individual and Erin Waldroop was the third high female individual. Team members are, from left, in the front row, Baylee Cox, Tori Booker, Caitlyn Cox, Gannon Smith, Erin Waldroop, Cassandra Ramsey, Shelby Wheeler, Byron Ford, and Coach Lawrence Wilks; and in the second row, coach J.C. Stafford, Hunter Pence, Dawson Loving, Kody King, Karson Weldon, Justin Sward, Harrison Holder, Michael Finstad, coach Bruce Farquhar and Koda Roark.

