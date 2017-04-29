O’Koyea Dickson’s sacrifice fly leads Oklahoma City over Omaha in 12 innings

PAPILLION, Neb. — O’Koyea Dickson hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 3-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday.

Michael Ahmed scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Charlie Culberson and then went to third on a wild pitch.

Omaha had a runner on first in the bottom of the 12th, but Bubba Starling hit into a double play to end the game.

The Dodgers had five relievers combine to throw 9 2/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Patrick Schuster (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Mark Peterson (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

