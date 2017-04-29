Kyle Garlick leads Tulsa Drillers over Arkansas Travellers 6-3

TULSA — Kyle Garlick hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Arkansas Travelers 6-3 on Thursday.

Arkansas took the lead in the first when Chuck Taylor hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Ryan Casteel.

After Tulsa scored a run in the first when Erick Mejia scored on a double play, the Drillers took the lead for good in the second inning when Matt Beaty homered to bring home Jose Miguel Fernandez and Stetson Allie.

The Drillers added to their lead in the eighth when Garlick hit a two-run home run.

Tulsa starter Ivan Vieitez (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Lindsey Caughel (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Corey Copping retired the side in order for his first save of the season.

For the Travelers, Casteel homered and singled, driving home two runs.

