Senior night held

Senior Night was Feb. 7 during the home basketball games. Frederick played against Lawton Christian.

The event is dedicated to the seniors playing the current sport and honoring them for the years they played that sport during high school. They are recognized at the last home game of their high school career.

Seniors honored this year were Cody Middick, Makenzie Challacombe, Seth Davis, Michael Maldonado and Kaydence Diaz.

Basketball Coach Bret Tyler said that he’s going to miss having the boys around next year.

“Cody and Seth missed this year because of injuries,” Tyler said. “It was sad not to get to see them play, not only the last game, but most of their senior year. I will miss not having Mike around next year. He is a pleasure to be around.”

Davis played football, baseball and basketball all four years of high school and also has been named on the Principal’s Honor Roll.

Middick played football, basketball, baseball all four years of high school, and he ran track for three years and is involved in choir.

Maldonado was involved in football, basketball, track and baseball.

Cheerleading Coach Classie Nolan said that she has enjoyed coaching Diaz and Challacombe.

“I have enjoyed coaching both of these young ladies since the seventh grade,” Nolan said. “It has been a pleasure to watch them grow and mature into young adults. They have both excelled in a leadership position and worked well together as co-captains.”

Diaz was involved in cheerleading, choir, high school musicals and singing valentines for her four years of high school.

Challacombe was involved in softball, varsity choir and the high school musicals all four years of high school and also participated in student council and cheer for two of those years.

Frederick High School Principal Randy Biggs said that he’s thankful for these students’ dedication.

“We’re thankful for the dedication of these seniors in various groups and organizations on our campus at Frederick High School,” Biggs said. “All but one have been here for all of their years in school. We’re blessed to have had each of these young people represent our school in such a positive manner.”

Many bid farewell

By Kathleen Guill [email protected]

