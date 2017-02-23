The oyster fry will be here soon

I’m hoping you have figured out it’s time for the Frederick Fantastic Oyster Fry and Craft Show.

This event which goes back 28 years in Frederick, is a truly great time to be in our community. We have so many volunteers from different circles coming together to make this happen. The whole volunteer thing is certainly not a once a year thing for those who live in Frederick but it seems to me that the oyster fry is the biggest opportunity. I can’t even imagine what the number would be if someone put pencil to paper and tallied up the volunteer hours that go into putting on this event. The oyster fry is just one more reason I am so proud of the town of Frederick.

Let’s get down to the details of it, shall we? Oysters are served from 3:30-6:30 p.m. March 4. Advance tickets are $20 and include a heaping helping of oysters (raw, fried or combo), drink, cole slaw, chips, homemade bread and secret recipe cocktail sauce. It isn’t all you can eat but we promise you get more than enough. You can purchase tickets from the Chamber office, participating businesses around town (they all have a sign stating “Oyster fry tickets sold here” on their front doors) or online at www.frederickokchamber.org/shop. We encourage you to purchase tickets in advance as the price goes to $25 at the door. The Frederick 4-H Club will be selling dessert at the event as well — you won’t want to forget about that.

The oyster fry craft show will be next door in the Frederick Middle School Gymnasium from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year we are expanding the event outdoors in the hopes that our prayers for “Chamber of Commerce weather” are heard. We will have 33 vendors inside the gym, which includes two food vendors, as well as 10 vendors outside. In the event the weather doesn’t pull through, the outdoor vendors will be moved to the old KC’s building at 120 North Main St. Please don’t forget to come by the craft show, there is a huge variety of items and information available. We have food, jewelry, clothing, paintings, hand lathed wood items, forged steel, pop art creations, metal works, home goods and a first this year, handcrafted jewelry featuring pearls. I really am excited about the diversity of this show.

But wait, there’s more… back this year are strolling musicians Casey and Minna to entertain you while you shop, eat and enjoy. Their mixture of Cajun and folk music was fantastic last year and had many people requesting them again this year.

And of course no Mardi Gras celebration is complete without beads. Craft show vendors, local businesses and attractions will have Mardi Gras beads to hand out to their shoppers. Please feel free to wear your favorite Mardi Gras mask or outfit to liven up the party.

Many of our local businesses will be open the day of the oyster fry as well as our local attractions so get out and see all Frederick has to offer. Better yet, invite someone to come with you to and explore Frederick together.

Don’t forget. Be kind. Be heard. Be local.

Reach Felisha Crawford at [email protected] or 580-335-2126.

