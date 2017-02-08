“Dallas” is a new favorite

I’ve mentioned in previous articles that I am living in my grandparent’s old house. Not too long ago I was sorting through the VHS tapes (I almost forgot about those) and DVDs when I happened to come across a golden nugget. It was a thick blue box with seven discs in it. The title of the box was “DALLAS: The Complete First and Second Seasons.” I had never heard of such, but the description was rather enticing. I asked my Dad what it was, and he explained it was a popular television show that started in the late seventies and lasted through the early nineties.

Normally, I’m not much for watching television. I’d rather be painting, reading or working on a craft project of some sort. But there’s just something about winter weather that zaps your motivation and draws you in towards a large blanket and a good show. One of those cold winter days I found myself curious to watch this Dallas show. I popped in the first DVD and watched as a grand theme song played while shots of downtown Dallas filled the screen. Before I knew it I was 45 minutes in. I had watched an entire episode and fallen into a second one. This happened a few more times before I realized I had lost an entire afternoon to the characters of “Dallas.”

Bobby and Pamela, J.R. And Sue Ellen, Joc and Miss Ellie — all of the characters were so dynamic. One minute they were the greatest people on earth, and the next minute they were struggling with this or that just like the rest of us. And they were such a close-knit family. All seven of them live under the same roof at South Fork Ranch. I found it very intriguing.

Over the past few weeks I’ve continued watching this series. I’ve had lots of people chuckle at the fact that I’ve actually gotten into a television show (it’s not like me at all) and even more chuckles at the fact that it is such an old show that captured my attention. Grandma said she remembered watching it many years ago, but she never remembered buying the DVDs. While it remains a mystery where the box set came from, I’m content to continue enjoying this old classic.

Haley Hoover Contributing Columnist

Reach Haley Hoover at haleyhooverpr@gmail.com or view photos with her blog at www.thesparklinghippie.com.

