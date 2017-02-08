You aren’t a waste of God’s time

My son was told by an adult that he’s a waste of God’s time.

He’d done something he shouldn’t have. He was goofing off in a class. He knows better than that, but sometimes children do stupid things.

I am all about dicipline. If any of my children act up when I’m not around, it is always my hope that someone will correct them, because like I said last week, I am trying to raise respectful gentlemen.

Ask any of the teachers from any of their schools and they’ll tell you that if any of my boys acted up, I was down there collaborating with them to fix the problem. Not once have I ever said my boys are perfect or told a teacher they must be mistaken because my baby would never do whatever they’re accusing them of.

To prove my point, I will illustrate with a few anecdotes.

When my middle son was in first grade, he was constantly trying to be the class clown. I worked with his teacher every day to find a solution. By the time he got to second grade, he’d matured a little more and started realizing when being funny wasn’t appropriate. He’s in fourth grade now and doing really well. He’s finally learned when he can make jokes and when he can’t. I haven’t been called once this year because of his behavior.

My oldest began middle school this year, and it’s been a huge adjustment for him. He keeps forgetting to get his homework out of his backpack before he locks it in his locker and going to class. He had morning detention because of this — which he also forgot about — so his principal called and asked what he thought we should do. He offered to add more morning detentions or in-school detention, so I told him to give him in-school detention to teach him a lesson. Since then he’s gotten a lot better at remembering things.

All of this being said to show that I believe in dicipline and letting a child know they’ve done something wrong. Telling them they’re a waste of God’s time is not dicipline.

I’m a very forgiving person. I forgive and forgive and forgive more times than I care to admit. I let people explain away their bad behavior towards me, because I’d rather not argue with them.

I thought about calling this person and letting them explain why they said it, but then I thought, no. I really don’t care why they said it. There is no clarifying a statement like that, especially when it’s said to a child. I don’t care if this was a momentary lapse in judgement or a slip of the tongue. It’s not okay, but we do forgive you.

I used this as a teaching moment. We teach forgiveness in our house because our God is a God of forgiveness. He’s a God of love. He doesn’t give up on us because we aren’t a waste of His time. None of you are a waste of God’s time, no matter what anyone tells you.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

