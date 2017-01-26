A hand for a home

A good friend of mine gave me some advice for my move back home. She told me I would be fragile from all of the growing and changing that I had experienced and because of that I should be slow to jump back into things. In fact, she encouraged me to hold off for six months on any major life decisions.

At the time I thought this seemed like great advice, but as soon as I got back I slipped back into my old life very easily. In fact, I often have to remind myself that I was gone. Of course there were certain struggles like adapting to the food and culture once again, but nothing was too drastic. With this ease in transition I found the idea of sitting still very discomforting. Besides, stillness has never been one of my attributes.

My first big project was to redecorate the kitchen and dining area of my grandparent’s house. I moved out to the Hooverville house, as we call it, in January of 2015. My grandparents retired to an assisted living home and I needed a space to create and relax, so the three of us made an agreement that if I kept the house in good-working condition and promised to host the family whenever they came for a visit, I could move out to the farm.

In 2015, I repainted the upstairs area and buffed the 100-year-old wood floors back to their original sheen. This space is now my bedroom and art area — my most sacred place. After visiting dozens of unique homes and dwellings across Oceania, I decided it was time to do some more work on my family’s place.

First, I tackled the kitchen and dining room, as it hadn’t been painted in more than 10 years. With the help of my mother and Sharla Smith’s great wisdom, we textured the walls, painted the paneling and redecorated the house in rustic farm attire. The coolest feature is mom’s barbed-wire clock. She literally found a big round loop of wire out in the field and turned it into a huge clock on the kitchen wall.

This week I plan to paint the cabinets and make plans for the new flooring. Grandpa will be 92 in March and I’d like to see his smile when he sees new wooden floors in his family’s special home. In between waitressing shifts the house has been a very worthwhile project for me. Aside from painting I’ve done a lot of organizing and cleaning. This month I plan to organize the mudroom and the laundry room. With family in and out so often, it really is nice when I can easily show them where things are kept.

Reach Haley Hoover at haleyhooverpr@gmail.com or view photos with her blog at www.thesparklinghippie.com.

