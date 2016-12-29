Remember to be respectful

I’m not a “sports mom.” I try to be, if any of my children play. I go watch their games, I take them to practices, but I know nothing about sports. I don’t know the rules or anything else. I know I would rather watch baseball than football because I prefer to be hot than cold. But mostly, I people watch. I watch the people watching the sports. I see some of them cheering for all the kids, no matter the team, and I see the ones talking badly about the kids who don’t play as well, and I see the ones who scream at the kids for not playing well, whether he or she is their kid or not.

My youngest played T-ball this past summer. I walked around taking pictures and walked up behind someone who was talking about my son because he missed the ball a few times. My oldest quit baseball a few years ago because he was bullied for not being as good as the other kids on the team. To be quite honest, I don’t know why some people think that sports are the only thing that matters. Two of my boys have been playing piano for about five years, and singing for just over a year and the third just started piano this year. Music and the arts are just as important as sports, and maybe more so.

My oldest tried basketball this year and all I could think every time a ball came near him was, “he better not break a finger.” I never really noticed how unimportant people think the musical events are until I attended the Middle and High School Christmas Concert. I couldn’t hear the boys and girls announcing their songs because people in the audience would not stop talking. I know how hard these children worked and how hard the band and choir directors worked to get them ready for this concert, only to be drowned out by incessant chatter and people leaving midperformance. For some of the children, it was their last Christmas Concert because they’re graduating in the spring.

It shouldn’t need to be said, but it’s rude. Would you go to the opera or ballet and sit there and talk through the entire event? Well, some of you might, but most of you wouldn’t. No, the Ramona isn’t Carnegie Hall and the Fine Arts Building isn’t Broadway. But our children deserve just as much respect as the singers, actors and musicians who play at those venues.

I hope we all remember that at the next event put on by the band or choir departments.

http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_KatHeadShot-RGB-1.jpg

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.