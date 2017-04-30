Remember the importance of tithing

“I the Lord do not change. So you, the descendants of Jacob, are not destroyed. Ever since the time of your ancestors you have turned away from my decrees and have not kept them. Return to me, and I will return to you,” says the Lord Almighty.

“But you ask, ‘How are we to return?’

“Will a mere mortal rob God? Yet you rob me.

“But you ask, ‘How are we robbing you?’

“In tithes and offerings. You are under a curse — your whole nation — because you are robbing me. Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me in this,” says the Lord Almighty, “and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it. I will prevent pests from devouring your crops, and the vines in your fields will not drop their fruit before it is ripe,” says the Lord Almighty. “Then all the nations will call you blessed, for yours will be a delightful land,” says the Lord Almighty.” — Malachi 3: 6-12

As an Ordained Elder in the United Methodist Church, I am charged with leading and serving in four main areas of responsibility: Word, sacrament, order and service. I could write an article on each area, but to provide a basic understanding, I will keep my descriptions brief. Senior pastors (ordained elders) are called by God, trained by the church, and authorized by the bishop to preach and teach the word of god, lead in worship, to evangelize, to disciple, to provide pastoral care, to officiate in weddings and funerals, to offer biblical counsel, to administer the sacraments of baptism and Holy Communion, and to order the life and finances of the church in mission and ministry.

This means that one of the hats i am asked to wear is chief financial officer for the local church. I was alarmed to learn that average giving by church members in North America within the United Methodist Church has recently declined to one percent. This makes paying clergy, maintaining real estate and funding mission a challenge to say the least. I have thought and prayed about this a lot lately, because our church has noticed a significant decline in giving since the drought that occurred five years ago. Few individuals tithe today and many worship and give erratically. This has prompted me to research and write about tithing. I want to mention three important reasons to tithe.

Firstly, tithing is God’s way of providing for ministers and for ministry. Of the 12 tribes of Israel, the Tribe of Levi was charged with taking care of the tabernacle and then the temple. Levites did not receive a portion of land after the conquest, because God was their inheritance and God ordained that their livelihood would come from the tithes and offerings required of the other eleven tribes (Numbers 18:20-21). Tithing honors this divine command and arrangement, which has been practiced by Israel and Christianity for thousands of years. Jesus understood and supported tithing when he challenged the Pharisees to be faithful in all areas of their giving (Matthew 23:23).

Secondly, tithing acknowledges God as the Creator, Provider and Owner of all (Psalm 24:1). Tithing is giving God the first and best 10 percent of our earnings as a way of remembering and honoring God’s goodness and lordship. Jesus demanded that his followers seek God and his Kingdom first (Matthew 6:33).

Thirdly, tithing reminds us that greed, coveting, materialism, and self-indulgence are lethal daily dangers (Luke 21:34). Every time we give our first fruits to God we deny self. This discipline and restraint is essential to healthy discipleship. We live in a culture that is self-serving and excessive. God want to know that he is our first love not things or ourselves. He has promised to provide and bless us if we keep our devotion and stewardship in line with his word and ways.

I want to end this article by using Mr. John Wesley as an excellent example of good Christian discipleship and stewardship.

He was a devoted disciple of Christ and he became the founder of Methodism. God raised him up as one of the greatest Evangelists of the 18th century. After finishing his education at Oxford University in 1731, he began to earn a modest income of 30 British pounds per year. He committed to live on 28 pounds, so had the means to give away two pounds. In the second year his income doubled, but he controlled his expenses to 28 pounds, in order to give 32 pounds away.

In the third year, his income jumped to 90 pounds and he was able to give 62 pounds away that year. Throughout his life Wesley’s income increased considerably, at times to more than 1,400 pounds a year. But Wesley rarely let his expenses rise above 30 pounds. This allowed him to invest in God’s Kingdom and significantly impact thousands of lives. Wesley was quick to pray and ask God where money was needed and then gave generously as the Spirit of God led him. He seldom had more than 100 pounds in his possession at a time. This so baffled the English tax commissioners that they investigated him in 1776 insisting that for a man of his income he must have silver dishes that he was not paying excise tax on. He wrote them, “I have two silver spoons at London and two at Bristol. This is all the silver I have at present, and I shall not buy any more while so many round me want bread.”

When Wesley died in 1791 at the age of 87, the only money mentioned in his will were the coins to be found in his pockets and dresser. Most of the 30,000 pounds he had earned in his life had been given away. I challenge all Christians to return to God’s standard of tithing. Let’s join John Wesley is living modestly and giving extravagantly to God and into God’s Kingdom.

Be encouraged.

Reach the Rev. David Player, First United Methodist Church senior pastor, at 580-482-0795 or [email protected]

