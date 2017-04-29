About a year on the job and we’re still trying to get it right

I’ve been in Oklahoma about a year and am comfortable we’ve made some progress improving the quality of our newspapers and that we’re improving how we put it together as well.

I had someone joke that we’ve single-handedly reduced the grade point average of high school English students because they no longer — or at least rarely — get extra credit in class by finding obvious spelling errors on the front page of our newspaper.

I’m sure that was just a joke, but we do try to get it right, which means sometimes we don’t run things we can’t verify.

Other times we appear slow and methodical because we’re checking lots of details.

Much is made about the word “deadline” in the news business. The entire process includes teams of people, taking the product from one place and moving it down the line to the next until — in our case — the newspaper is delivered to the store rack or your own doorstep.

To the outside observer it can sometimes seem a little chaotic.

I remember a black and white video clip from the old Ed Sullivan show when a performer spun china plates on the top of wooden dowels. He started one by one, spinning each plate and each stayed level as long as it spun quickly. But as soon as it started to slow down, the first plate began to wobble and he had to move back to it and spin it some more.

Then he moved quickly to the next wobbling plate and then the next and so on, trying to keep his cool without having the entire display fall to the ground.

In the background of one of those performances someone was playing the music Flight of the Bumblebee — faster and faster — obviously with a keen sense of humor.

That can be the appearance in some newsrooms — lots of things are going on very quickly and it seems like there isn’t a rhyme nor reason to it — just a lot of wobbling plates.

In reality, it’s more like an assembly line. First someone has to gather the information, put it into a usable language, format it and someone else must proofread it and format it again. Then someone else places it on a page and someone else must proof it again.

Those pages must be formatted yet again and made ready to enter into another system to make metal plates for the printing press, where expert mechanics line up, run and make adjustments to ink type and quantity for the paper to accept the images in a crisp manner.

Sometimes it takes multiple runs of the press to make different sections and often a team of skilled people to organize and stuff the sections, inserts and separate advertisements.

When the papers are organized and bundled, they are ready for someone else to make deliveries.

The key is to be prepared so this entire assembly line runs smoothly and doesn’t look like the scene from “I Love Lucy” on the candy factory wrapping line where Lucy and Ethyl just can’t seem to keep caught up.

Again, someone had a great sense of humor.

So, although largely invisible to the general public, we’ve improved the process to a point where we can come out a little earlier in the day and get the papers on the streets earlier for our customers.

The flip side of that is we must have things to us a little earlier so they can begin the long pipeline down the conveyor belt to the final product.

But it’s worth it and I humbly believe we’re making a difference, one edition at a time. Thank you for your help and your readership.

“Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world. But, the Marines don’t have that problem.” — then President Ronald Reagan —1985

Eric Steinkopff Managing Editor

Reach Eric Steinkopff at [email protected] or 580-482-1221, ext 2072.

