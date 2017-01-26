Oklahoma State gets 1st Big 12 win, tops Texas Tech 83-64

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jeffrey Carroll scored 25 points as Oklahoma State broke its Big 12 Conference losing streak by beating Texas Tech, 83-64 in a Saturday afternoon matchup.

Oklahoma State got its first conference win this season and the Red Raiders suffered their first loss at home this year.

Carroll shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 4 of 5 from beyond the 3-point arc, in leading the Cowboys (11-8, 1-6). He also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

As a team the Cowboys shot 55.2 percent from the floor, including 11 of 16 from 3-point range. Texas Tech shot 44.2 percent, including 7-of-20 from deep.

“I was very pleased with our energy,” Oklahoma State head coach Brad Underwood said. “It’s great to get that first one under our belt. We talked about we can’t go play the first six games, so that thirds over, let’s start a new one, and today was game one.”

With 12 minutes remaining, Tech shot 7-of-9 from the field while holding the Cowboys to a five-minute scoring drought.

Tech cut the lead to single digits, but then went on a shooting drought of its own.

The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Keenan Evans, who scored 15 and Justin Gray snatched a team-high eight rebounds. Devon Thomas and Zach Smith each added 11 points.

“I think a lot of the times, as a coach, it’s easy to step up here and talk about everything we did wrong and all that,” Tech head coach Chris Beard said. “But you got to give credit to a good team, a good coach that came in focused.

“They beat us in every facet of the game today. We have a long ways to go, but hats off to Oklahoma State.”

Career milestone

Today’s win was the 100th career win for Oklahoma State coach Brad Underwood.

School record

Oklahoma State’s 11 of 16 3-point shooting was a school record, according to a school spokesman.

Undefeated no more

Texas Tech was 12-0 at home going into the game.

Taking the charge

Oklahoma State and Texas Tech combined for a total of 56 fouls — 28 apiece.

Big picture

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys’ true talent showed against the Red Raiders. In the first half, the Cowboys went 7-of-8 from beyond the arc. Oklahoma State went on three key runs in the first 20 minutes of play that would later pay off.

Texas Tech: Tech head coach Chris Beard will have to regroup. The Red Raiders face No. 6 Baylor on the road. Tech is winless away from Lubbock in conference play.