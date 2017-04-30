Local music students go to state

The Oklahoma Federation of Music Clubs or OFMC District Festival was March 11 at Cameron University in Lawton.

Marcy Prescott entered her piano and vocal students in the festival, with some of them earning scores high enough for the honors recitals April 4 and April 6. Students who qualified for the honors recitals are:

* Sydney Martin with her piano solo “Evening in Spain,” her vocal art song “I Know Where I’m Goin’” and her vocal solo theatre song “Tomorrow,”

* Reilly Guill with his hymn “Ancient of Days,”

* Aiden Guill with his hymn “You are my All in All,”

* William Guill with his hymn “The Church’s One Foundation,” his vocal solo art song “If You Were the Only Girl in the World,” his vocal solo musical theatre song “Alone In the Universe” and his piano solo “Prairie Wind” and

* Morgan Bailey with her piano solo “Prairie Wind.”

Students who were declared winners in their categories at the festival in February, played in the OFMC State Competition, held April 29 at East Central University in Ada.

William Guill went to state with his two vocal solo categories, winning both.

Aiden Guill went to state with his hymn, earning honorable mention.

Abby Espinosa went to state with her vocal solo “The Lass From the Low Countree,” earning honorable mention.

Prescott’s students are scheduled to compete in the Schubert Festival that is scheduled for May 6 at Cameron University in Lawton.

Marcy Prescott accompanied on the piano for Abby Espinosa at Oklahoma Federation of Music Clubs State Competition with her vocal solo “The Lass From the Low Countree,” where she earned honorable mention. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Abby.jpg Marcy Prescott accompanied on the piano for Abby Espinosa at Oklahoma Federation of Music Clubs State Competition with her vocal solo “The Lass From the Low Countree,” where she earned honorable mention. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader From left, Aiden Guill earned honorable mention for his piano hymn and William Guill earned two winner’s plaques for his vocal solos at the Oklahoma Federation of Music Clubs State Competition held April 29. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Guill.jpg From left, Aiden Guill earned honorable mention for his piano hymn and William Guill earned two winner’s plaques for his vocal solos at the Oklahoma Federation of Music Clubs State Competition held April 29. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader

By Kathleen Guill [email protected]

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.