OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s adjutant general said members of the state’s Army and Air Force National Guard are “protecting us at home and defeating our enemies abroad.”

Maj. Gen. Robbie Asher spoke to a joint session of the Oklahoma Legislature recently as lawmakers honored members of Oklahoma’s 45th Infantry Bridge and other National Guard units.

Republican Gov. Mary Fallin said Oklahomans are proud of the National Guard’s legacy of service and sacrifice and says the National Guard is “always ready, always there.”

The 45th Infantry Division was created in 1923 and remained on active duty for five years during World War II and liberated the Nazi death camp at Dachau. The division also fought in Korea.

The division was retired in 1968 and reorganized into three commands, including the 45th Infantry Brigade.

