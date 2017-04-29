Recurring events provided

Motorists on U.S. 62 will likely experience delays due to construction on the bridge over the Salt Fork of the Red River supporting the eastbound section in Jackson County. The span is about six-tenths of a mile east of the junction with Okla. 6. Officials plan to divert eastbound traffic to the westbound side, reducing all traffic to one lane in each direction. For safety, speed limits are expected to be 40 mph and loads will be restricted to 10-feet wide. The construction is expected to last about 270 days or roughly mid-June, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

The Altus Masters Swim Club meets 6-7:45 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the city pool, 121 N Park Lane in Altus to train for events and share fellowship. For more information contact Robyn Kidd at [email protected] or [email protected]

Country and Western Senior Dance 7 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center, 401 Falcon Road in Altus. Admission is $5 for a live band. All ages are welcome. There is a covered-dish potluck at 8 p.m. For more information, call Warren Thompson at 580-741-1614.

Narcotics Anonymous meetings are 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the First United Methodist Church, 317 N. Main St. in Altus. For more information, call 580-649-1216, 580-318-2099 or 580-318-4094.

WAG or Weight Accountability Group meets 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Highland Heights United Methodist Church. Anyone interested in controlling their weight is invited at attend. For more information, call 580-301-9620.

Boy Scout meetings for boys in grades 1-5 are 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday. For more information, contact Adrian King at 832-423-0377.

Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based 12-step program and a recognized recovery program for all Drug Court participants, meets 5 p.m. Sundays at the Martha Road Baptist Church, 20388 East County Road 158 in Altus. Martha Road is four miles north of the Altus Wal-Mart on Highway 283.For further information call 580-482-3377 or visit www.martharoadbaptist.org.

A Faith Fitness class is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month at Stand Strong Fitness Center 321 W. Commerce St. in Altus. The program includes a 15-minute devotion followed by a 40-minute workout. For more information contact Jill Richards at 580-471-2684.

Altus Ballroom Dancers meet from 7-9 p.m. each Monday in the east end of the Community Center at 401 Falcon Road in Altus. Ballroom dancing lessons are offered the first hour, followed by open dancing the second hour. Beginners are welcome to join the dancers to learn foxtrot, waltz, swing, cha-cha, rumba, tango, swing, salsa, samba, quickstep and more. For more information, call 580-477-1822 or 580-726-5160.

Habits, hang-ups and hurts – If you struggle with any or all of these, come join the Celebrate Recovery meetings on Sundays at the Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 1505 E. Tamarack Road. This is a 12-step program that will help you on the road to healing and a new life. Meetings start at 6 p.m. and are free and open to all who have a need. Refreshments will be served. Call 580-482-4445 or 580-482-6640 for more information.

Joseph’s Closet will be open 1-3 p.m. Thursdays beginning May 4 at 221 W. Walnut St. in Altus. Go to Operation Care first for a voucher. For more information call Sandy Graham at 580-481-8648.

Depression Bipolar Alliance Support Group will meet at the First Christian Church, 2501 N. Park Lane, 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

Free meals in Altus– 1st Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the First Baptist Church, 300 N. Main St.; 2nd Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, at First United Methodist, 317 N. Main St.; 3rd Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Primera Iglesia Bautista, 401 E. Liveoak St.; 4th Saturday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Church of Christ Carpenter’s Kitchen, Elm and Hudson streets; 5th Saturday of some months from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 1505 E. Tamarack Road; Every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 1100 N. Park Lane.

The Altus original group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 315 N. Crain St., at noon and 8 p.m daily. For more information call 580-350-7421, 816-646-9632 or 580-318-2524.

HOW Alanon group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 315 N. Crain St. in Altus. For more information call 580-318-2524.

Operation CARE will be open 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Lions Club meets noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Western Oklahoma State College multipurpose room.

The Operation CARE Food Pantry offers free food to Oklahoma residents following a devotion 10:30 a.m. and food pantry distribution 11 a.m. to noon every third Saturday of the month at 221 W. Walnut St. in Altus. For more information call 580-318-2490.

The Southwest Oklahoma Quilt Guild meets at 10 a.m. with noon potluck and 1 p.m. business meeting on the first Thursday of the month at Grace United Fellowship Hall at 620 S. Park Lane in Altus. The third Thursday of each month is a quilt workday, so bring a project and join in.

Christian Motorcyclists Association meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at Fred’s on 2011 N. Main St. Altus. Riders of all types of bikes welcome and even if you don’t have a motorcycle, you’re still welcome. More info at [email protected]

The Red River Toastmasters Club meets 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Southwest Technology Center, 711 Tamarack Road in Altus. Guests are welcome. For more information, contact Michael Sherlock at [email protected] , Lana Bunch at [email protected] or call 580-340-9914 or visit redriver.toastmastersclubs.org.

The Lawton-Fort Sill Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity meets 10 a.m. the 3rd Saturday of each month except in July at the Union Baptist Church annex, 1512 SW Dr. Charles W. Whitlow Ave. in Lawton. For more information contact Odell Gunter at 580-536-2096 or [email protected]

Sooner State ABATE Altus Outpost has membership meetings 1 p.m. on the 4th Saturday of each month at Val’s Restaurant at 800 N. Main St. in Altus. SSA is the motorcycle rights organization for the Oklahoma Confederation of Clubs and the riders in the state. For more information, contact President Tom Roby at 580-318-5617.

Every third Saturday of the month Altus Masonic Lodge No. 62 holds a pancake breakfast fundraiser for $5 with biscuits, gravy, bacon, sausage, eggs, milk, coffee and juice from 7-11 a.m to eat in or carry out at the lodge at 1120 N. Hudson St. in Altus. For more information contact Don Wolford at 580-477-3008 or John Church 580-482-5301.

The Coffee Cup Bunch of the Friends of the Library meets the first Wednesday of each month at the Altus Public Library at 421 N. Hudson St. in Altus. This program is free and open to the public. For more information call 580-477-2890.

The volunteer meeting of the American Red Cross meets 5:30 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month at 905 N. Willard St. in Altus. Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome. For more information contact Carol Irwin at 405-228-9525 or [email protected]

The Altus/Mangum Cancer Support Group meets every second Tuesday of May, July, September, and November at 6 p.m. at the Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma, 1200 E. Broadway St. in Altus. For more information, contact Meltri Allday at 580-471-1971 or [email protected] or visit www.freewebs.com/altus-mangum.

The Altus/Mangum Cancer Support Group meets every second Tuesday of June, August, and October at 6 p.m. at the Greer County Welcome Center, 1119 E. Jefferon St.in Mangum. For more information, contact Meltri Allday at 580-471-1971 or [email protected] or visit www.freewebs.com/altus-mangum