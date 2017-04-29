Altus community calendar events provided

Please submit all items by noon to run the next publication day. All submissions must include a street address where the event will be held and a contact name, phone number or email address.

A fish and fries fundraiser is slated for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29 at 116 E. Cypress St. in Altus. A plate of two pieces of fish, fries and hush puppies costs $7. For more information contact William Hendricks at 580-458-8772.

A benefit gala is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 29 at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, 1700 NE 63rd St. in Oklahoma City for Circle of Care. Registration begins at 5 p.m. with the program and dinner starting at 6 p.m. For tickets, call 405-530-2078 or visit www.circleofcare.org. For more information contact Sarah Steffes at 405-530-2081 or [email protected]

A downtown square clean-up event to prepare for the Rock n Rumble is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 30. Volunteers should meet at the Jackson County courthouse, 101 N. Main St. in Altus. For more information contact Tara Turner at 580-482-7308.

An After School Robotics and Engineering Program for children is scheduled to begin 4:30-5:45 p.m. May 1 and continue Monday through Friday at the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics or STEM Robotics Center at 2908 N. Park Lane in Altus. The event is organized by the STEM Achievement Foundation or SAF to ignite a passion in children from kindergarten through 12th grade in technical areas. For more information contact Wendy Clouse at 580-301-6196 or [email protected]

The regular meeting of the Board of Directors of Southwest Youth Services Inc. is set for 4:30 p.m. May 1 in the conference room of the SWYS offices on the fifth floor of the NBC building, 123 W. Commerce St. in Altus. For more information contact Tanya Davenport at 580-482-2809.

A free waltz lesson is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 1 followed by an hour of dancing at the Altus Community Center at 401 Falcon Road in Altus. No dance experience or partner is required, admission is free, but donations, snacks or covered dish are accepted. For more information contact Al Messerly at 580-477-1822 or [email protected]

A welcome for new third-graders and parents is scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m. May 2 at Altus Elementary School, 1830 Sunset Drive in Altus. For more information contact Amanda Davis at [email protected] or 580-481-3091.

A downtown square clean-up event to prepare for the Rock n Rumble is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 2. Volunteers should meet at the Jackson County courthouse, 101 N. Main St. in Altus. For more information contact Tara Turner at 580-482-7308.

A prayer breakfast is scheduled for 6 a.m. May 4 at First United Methodist Church, 317 N. Main St. in Altus. A table of eight is $120. For tickets or more information contact Jeanne Graham at 580-482-0210.

New student enrollment for Altus Early Childhood Center is set for 5-7 p.m. May 4 at 1100 N. Forest St. in Altus. For more information contact Amanda Davis at [email protected] or 580-481-3091.

A Go For Baroque concert is set for 6:30 p.m. May 4 in the Western Oklahoma State College arts center, 2801 N. Main St. in Altus. The event is presented by Shortgrass Arts and Humanities Council, tickets are $15 for adults, free for students, and are available at the Chamber of Commerce. For more information contact Bonnie McAskill at 580-482-0210.

A graduation commencement ceremony is slated for 7 p.m. May 4 at the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Sayre Campus Auditorium, 716 NE U.S. 66 in Sayre. For more information contact Brian Adler at [email protected] or visit swosu.edu.

A women’s May Friendship Day is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 5 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1515 San Ann Drive in Altus. The theme is “Kindling New Fires of Love” and all interested women are invited. For more information contact Theresa Gardiner at 580-480-0440.

A graduation commencement ceremony for the Southwestern Oklahoma State University, College of Pharmacy is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 5 at the Fine Arts Center, 100 Campus Drive in Weatherford. For more information, contact Brian Adler at [email protected] or visit swosu.edu.

A Forever Young Health and Living Expo 2017 is slated for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5 at the Altus Community Center at 401 Falcon Road in Altus. The event includes informational booths, bingo, silent auction, Tai Chi demonstration and a hot dog lunch. For more information contact Lorena Lake at 580-482-1290.

A graduation commencement ceremony for the Southwestern Oklahoma State University, College of Arts and Sciences is set for 10 a.m. May 6 at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center, 900 N. Seventh St. in Weatherford. For more information contact Brian Adler at [email protected] or visit swosu.edu/commencement.

A graduation commencement ceremony for the Southwestern Oklahoma State University, College of Professional and Graduate Studies programs is set for 2 p.m. May 6 at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center, 900 N. Seventh St. in Weatherford. For more information, contact Brian Adler at [email protected] or visit swosu.edu/commencement.

A six-part financial fitness program is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. May 9, 16, 23 and June 14, 16, and 23 at the Altus Public Library, 421 N. Hudson St. in Altus. The classes are free but space is limitied and registration is required. For more information contact Tammy Davis at 580-477-2890.

A Day of Advocacy for Oklahoma Children is set for 9:15 a.m. May 10 at the state Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City. The event is hosted by the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy and all are welcome to attend. For more information contact Joe Dorman at [email protected] or 405-892-9205.

Nominations for AAA Adult Crossing Guard of the Year are due May 12. Nominations should be emailed with the nominee’s name, where they work, nearby school and why he or she deserves the designation. For more information contact Chuck Mai at [email protected] or 405-753-8040.

Stamp out Hunger donations benefit is set to begin 8 a.m. May 13. Letter carriers will be picking up canned food donations from households on their regular routes. For more information contact Natalie Wood at [email protected] or 405-600-3174.

The monthly meeting of the Jackson County Community Health Action Team or JCCHAT is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. May 11 in the Jackson County Memorial Hospital second floor conference room, 1200 E. Pecan St. in Altus. For more information contact Debbie New at 580-482-7308 or [email protected]

A pancake breakfast fundraiser is scheduled for 7-11 a.m. May 20 at the Altus Masonic Lodge No. 62, 1120 N. Hudson St. in Altus. Cost is $5 per person, eat in or carry out and all proceeds are designated for the lodge’s charity programs. For more information contact Don Wolford at 580-482-5301.

A Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics or STEM Robotics and Basketball Camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22-24 at the Martha Road Baptist Church, 20388 East County Road 158 in Altus. The event alternates between sports and academic studies and is sponsored by the STEM Achievement Foundation or SAF. For more information contact Wendy Clouse at 580-301-6196 or [email protected]

The Third Annual OSU Cowboy Celebrity Classic is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. May 22 at the Stillwater Country Club Golf Course, 5215 W. Country Club Drive in Stillwatter. Money raised is designated for the American Cancer Society. For more information contact Jane Braden at [email protected] or 405-818-1905.

The Senior Advisory Council meeting is slated for noon May 26 in the Tower Apartments, 101 E. Commerce St. in Altus. For more information contact Mark Camp at 580-477-2220 or [email protected]

The Kickingbird Twilight Cub Scout Camp is scheduled for 5:30-9 p.m. June 5-8 at Hoyt Shadid Park, near 1700 N. Main St. at the Reservoir in Altus. Activities include crafts, games, scout skills, and more. Registration before May 15 is $55 and $65 after. For more information contact Robert Nuckolls at [email protected] or Joey Stone at [email protected] or 580-357-3633.

The 11th annual government procurement conference is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 30-31 at the Embassy Suites, 2501 Conference Drive in Norman. Cost is $175 per attendee until Aug. 14, and will be $225 afterward. For more information contact Carter Merkle at 405-612-7386 or [email protected] or register at icbsshow.com.