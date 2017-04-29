Man dies in April 28 wreck of AT-602 Air Tractor single-engine aircraft at Hollis Municipal Airport, Oklahoma

Officials are investigating an airplane crash that claimed the life of a man at Hollis Municipal Airport about 1.5 miles north of Hollis in Harmon County on Friday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2011 Air Tractor wrecked about 1:11 p.m.

Air Tractor is a manufacturer of purpose-built aircraft for agricultural, firefighting and a variety of utility applications, frequently configured for crop-dusting.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Harmon County Emergency Medical Service, but OHP officials did not release the identity.

According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the damaged airplane was an AT-602 model registered to Harold Lynn Gray of 110 E. Beverlee St. in Hollis in 2015.

The same fixed wing single-engine aircraft was used for crop-dusting in 2011.

According to a report prepared by OHP Trooper Shawn Laughlin of the Greer County Detachment of Troop M, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

