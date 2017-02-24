Community Calendar

Northwestern Oklahoma State University has scheduled a Transfer Showcase event for 10 a.m. Feb. 25 in the Student Center at 709 Oklahoma Blvd. in Alva. Every transfer student in attendance will be awarded a $500 scholarship to Northwestern-Alva to attend the university. For more information contact Andrea Lauderdale at 580-327-8606.

A raffle is slated for a 14-foot covered stock trailer to be given away during the Tillman County Junior Livestock Show Feb. 28 at the Tillman County Fairgrounds, 805 S. Eighth St. in Frederick. The Frederick Agriculture Boosters are sponsoring the event and tickets cost $5. For more information contact Jennifer Worthington at 580-305-1740, Amy Burton at 580-335-1906, or come by the FFA Building at the high school, 312 N. 15th St. in Frederick.

The Tillman County Livestock Show is scheduled Feb. 26-28 in the show barn at the Tillman County Fair Grounds, 805 S. Eighth St. in Frederick. Check in is Feb. 26. For more information contact Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126.

The Tillman County Republican Precinct Meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb 27 at the Great Plains Community Center, 2001 E. Gladstone Ave. in Frederick. For more information call Amy Wyatt-Burton at 580-335-1906.

The Dean Wild Memorial Scholarship offers an award of $1,000 to a graduating senior with a GPA between 3.25-3.79. Applications may be obtained at www.occf.org/scholarships. The deadline is March 2. For more information contact Dana Norvell at 580-335-5521.

Frederick Community Blood Drive will be held from 12:30-5:30 p.m. March 2 at the First United Methodist Church, 301 E. Grand Ave. For more information visit www.obi.org.

The Frederick Fantastic Oyster Fry and Craft Show is scheduled for 3:30-6:30 p.m. March 4 at the Prather Brown Center Cafeteria, 211 S. 13th St. in Frederick. For more information, contact Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126.

A pink baby shower for Starla and Derek Wilson is scheduled for 3 – 5 p.m. March 4 at the Frederick Golf and Country Club, 1001 N. First St. in Frederick. They are registered at Ace Hardware, Box Inc. and Amazon.com. For more information contact Skyler Barnard at 580-335-1850.

The First United Methodist Church will hold an indoor garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 in the Family Life Center, 301 E. Grand Ave. in Frederick. Proceeds are designated for student camp fees for the summer. For more information call Ann Clayton at 580-335-7505.

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is scheduled for March 2-5 at the SWOSU Hilltop Theatre, 100 Campus Drive in Weatherford. Evening performances are set at 7:30 p.m. March 2-4 and a matinee is planned at 2 p.m. on March 5. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for non-SWOSU students, and free for individuals with a valid SWOSU ID. For more information call the theatre at 580-774-6046.

Tillman County Junior Livestock Show Awards Banquet is scheduled for March 7 at the Great Plains Technology Center, 2001 E. Gladstone Ave. in Frederick. For more information call Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126.

Veteran Student Academic Services at Oklahoma State University has scheduled the second annual Women Veterans Symposium for 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on March 9, in the Wes Watkins Center, N. Washington St. and W. Hall of Fame Ave. in Stillwater. The symposium is open to all women veterans and women active-duty military, reservists, and National Guard members. RSVP for the conference by Wednesday, March 1, via email at [email protected] For more information call Jim Mitchell at 405-744-9782.

The Frederick Middle School Choir is scheduled to present “Willy Wonka” at 7 p.m. March 9-10 in the Fine Arts Auditorium, 312 N. 15th St. in Frederick. For more information call Carisa Schreiner at 580-335-5521.

Frederick Public Schools Spring Break is scheduled for March 13-17.

Preservation Oklahoma announced that an exhibit that highlights the 50th Anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act is scheduled to be on display in Frederick from March 4-17. The exhibit will be on display Saturday, March 4 at the Lois Long Center, 115 S. Ninth St., and March 6-17 at the BancFirst lobby, 200 N. Main St. The Frederick Arts Council is sponsoring the exhibit. For more information call Dana Greer at 580-335-7551.

A free ACT test is planned for all 11th-graders at 8 a.m March 21 at the Great Plains Technology Center at 2001 E. Gladstone Ave. in Frederick. Participants will be automatically enrolled for the test so parents or students do not need to register. For more information contact Dana Norvell at 580-335-5521.

The Miss Frederick Pageant is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 25 at the Ramona Theatre, 114 S. Ninth St. More details arriving soon. For more information contact Cindy Ade at 580-335-1761.

Frederick Elementary is looking for volunteers for April 3 – 14 to help monitor the children during state testing. The job will consist of encouragement and keeping the students on task. For more information, call 580-335-3513 or visit Frederick Elementary School at 520 E. Mimulus Ave. in Frederick.