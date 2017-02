The Frederick Rotary Club recently named January Students of the Month. From left are Rotarian Justin Chavez, Honorees Brienna Salas and C.J. Beck and Rotarian Eddie Whitworth.

The Frederick Rotary Club recently named January Students of the Month. From left are Rotarian Justin Chavez, Honorees Brienna Salas and C.J. Beck and Rotarian Eddie Whitworth. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Rotary-Students-Jan17.jpg The Frederick Rotary Club recently named January Students of the Month. From left are Rotarian Justin Chavez, Honorees Brienna Salas and C.J. Beck and Rotarian Eddie Whitworth.