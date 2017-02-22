Local students attend Legacy Weekend at OSU

STILLWATER – Kaisen Walker and Colt Heap of Frederick participated in Legacy Weekend 2017 at Oklahoma State University on Feb. 4.

Legacy Weekend, hosted by the OSU Alumni Association and the Student Alumni Board or SAB, brought 43 legacies to Stillwater. While at OSU, legacies got an up-close view of campus, learned about OSU traditions and showed their orange pride at an OSU basketball game.

“Legacy Weekend is a wonderful opportunity for legacies to experience OSU in a different setting,” said Melisa Parkerson, director of student programs for the OSU Alumni Association, “It’s also a great time for them to interact with current students and gain a perspective on why OSU is America’s brightest orange.”

Heap and Walker are both seniors at Frederick High School.

Legacy Weekend is open to registered legacies of OSU Alumni Association members. The 2017 event hosted participants from four states. More than 30 SAB members interacted with the legacies during the fun-filled day on campus.

“Through this event, legacies get a better idea of what to expect at OSU,” said Ricki Schroeder, SAB programming executive. “It’s important for legacies to stay familiar with all that OSU and the community of Stillwater have to offer.”

SAB members are a select group of OSU students chosen for demonstrating excellence in scholarship and leadership on the campus. In addition to planning and presenting Legacy Weekend, SAB members serve as liaisons between OSU alumni and students.

The Alumni Association defines a legacy as a child or grandchild of an active association member. For more information, visit orangeconnection.org.

Colt Heap and Kaisen Walker attended Legacy Weekend 2017 at Oklahoma State University.