Tillman County Sheriff’s Deputy dies

Tillman County Deputy Sheriff Rick Guill died Feb. 15 after more than 30 years serving the community as a Frederick police officer and as a deputy.

During his years in law enforcement, he was a member of the Oklahoma Chiefs of Police, the Oklahoma Gang Investigators Association and the Texas, Oklahoma Criminal Investigators. Police Chief Joel Neely said that he, Guill and a few others were at a meeting for the Texas Oklahoma Criminal Investigators when Guill had to leave the room for a minute. While he was gone, they voted him in as president.

“He came back in the room and everyone told Rick congratulations and he just said congratulations for what?” Neely said.

Guill joined the Frederick Police Department in 1980 as a patrolman. He resigned Sept. 30, 1988 to accept an associate pastor job in his hometown of Odessa, Texas. He returned to work at the police department Feb. 1, 1989 as the assistant chief of police. He became the chief of police in 1996 and retired from the department March 8, 2013.

Neely said that Guill was a good man.

“Rick was a good human being. He was just an honest man who treated everyone fairly,” Neely said. “That’s what everyone understood about Rick.”

Sheriff Bobby Whittington said that in March, Guill would have been at the Sheriff’s Department for four years.

“He checked out of the PD one day and came to work here [at the Sheriff’s Department] the next,” Whittington said. “That was the type of guy he was. We’re retiring his badge number. There will never be another 718.”

Not only are Guill’s past and present co-workers and family grieving for him, but many in the community also are experiencing a sense of loss. Guill frequented the Bomber Inn many mornings with a cup of coffee and no shortage of people to join him at his table.

Karen Dill said that she and Guill instantly connected because of their shared Lone Star State experience.

“Rick Guill was a dear friend. We instantly connected because of our West Texas backgrounds, referring to each other as ‘Sand Rat buddies.’ He had a deep, authentic love for God, his family, Tillman County and the Texas Longhorns,” Dill said. “I’m extremely grateful for his friendship and service and will miss him. My deepest condolences to his family.”

Guill’s family had their own anecdotes to share in remembrance of him.

Guill’s brother, Autry Guill, shared a quote from him.

“Dale will never know I ate the ice cream out of the bottom of the carton,” Autry Guill said.

His brother James Guill expanded on that story.

“Dale would bring in ice cream and it was off limits to everyone else,” James Guill said. “It was in a cardboard package so Rick would open it from the bottom and eat the ice cream from the bottom hoping Dale wouldn’t notice.

“Rick would never, ever end a call with me without telling me he loved me,” James Guill said. “I would get a little annoyed about it because I would be like, yeah, Rick. I know you love me. It goes without saying, but he insisted, saying that I just want to be sure you know and I may never get another chance to tell you.”

Guill was never happier than when he was serving his community. Chaplain David Jones said that Guill knew the names of everyone he met and remembered those names. He never met a stranger that didn’t become a friend.

Guill’s family and friends hung blue ribbons around town in remembrance of him.

Mourners from near and far came out to say goodbye to Guill on Sunday afternoon for the last call of 718.

Rick Guill served Frederick for more than 30 years. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Rick1-RGB-1.jpg Rick Guill served Frederick for more than 30 years. Courtesy photos Rick Guill spent the last four years of his law enforcement career as a Tillman County Sheriff’s deputy. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Rick2-RGB-1.jpg Rick Guill spent the last four years of his law enforcement career as a Tillman County Sheriff’s deputy. Courtesy photos

By Kathleen Guill [email protected]

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, 2602.

