Jail report for Feb. 3 – 10

Jonathan Charles Brijmohan, 29 of Waterbury, Conn., breaking and entering.

Joshua Pete Delgado, 24 of Frederick, domestic assault and battery or abuse.

Vincent Garland, 52 of Lawton, inattentive driving resulting in collision, driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked.

Sandra Louise Hood, 45 of Tipton, possession of a controlled substance.

George Jenkins, 55 of Oklahoma City, Department of Corrections hold.

Rodney Johnson, 40 of Vernon, Texas, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Betty Lou Lady, 55 of Manitou, unauthorized use of a credit card, public intoxication.

Ricky Lidy, 49 of Tipton, failure to appear and resisting an executive officer.

Jeffery Wayne Mills, 42 of Cache, receiving, possession or concealing stolen vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

John Wayne Mitchell, 42 of Grove, Department of Corrections hold.

James Pitchford, 53 of Red Oak, Department of Corrections hold.

Ricky James Stutzman, 27 of Frederick, drug court sentencing.

Kristopher Leland Ufer, 22 of Frederick, domestic assault and battery or abuse.

Randy Don Young, 54 of Tipton, domestic assault and battery or abuse.

