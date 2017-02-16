Lawton man dies in crash

An accident claimed the life of a Lawton man Feb. 8, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Carlton Bennett, 38 of Lawton was reportedly driving a 1989 Chevy pickup on Meers Porter Hill Road when he departed the roadway to the left. He struck a bridge near Chibitty Road, about eight miles west of Elgin, in Comanche County. The vehicle came to rest in a creek. The driver was ejected about 10 feet from the truck.

Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene by Medical Examiner Jim Delbridge.

The accident was initially investigated by Troopers Jacob Dickinson and Dalas Anderson of Troop G of the OHP, as well as the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, Apache Emergency Medical Service, Porter Hill first responders and Paradise Valley first responders.

The condition of the driver and the cause of the accident are under investigation by the OHP.

