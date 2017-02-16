One child per class is chosen as Principal Pal each week for outstanding behavior and academics at Prather Brown Elementary School. Last week’s Principal Pals were, from left, in the front row, Jocelyn Plascencia, Liam Ellis, Landon Brown, Jayden Sainz, Crosby Nuncio and Brently Burleson; and in the second row, Cheyenne McKinney, Mattilyn Hicks, Kaylee Alexander, Justino Martinez, Chloe Keasler and Gage Stout; and in the back is Principal Janice Crume.

