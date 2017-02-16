New business opens in Frederick

Frederick has a new burger spot.

Donna Lynn’s Cafe opened Nov. 5, 2016. The owners are Tony Hillmon and Donna Lynn Miller-Jennings.

“The cafe is named after my childhood sweetheart, Donna Lynn,” Hillmon said.

Hillmon grew up in Frederick before moving to Houston at the age of 15.

He moved back to Oklahoma five months ago and opened Donna Lynn’s Cafe two months later. Hillmon described the food he serves as down-home country cooking and barbecue.

“If I had to choose, I’d say my favorite thing on the menu is the burger for sure,” Hillmon said. “The Big Gary double-meat cheeseburger is one of the most popular items.”

Hillmon says that his first restaurant was inside a Chevron gas station. He’s worked in the food business since he was 15. His first job was as a cook at the University of Houston and he was there for 16 years. One of the reasons Hillmon wanted to open a cafe in Frederick is so that a family could go out and eat an affordable meal.

“We were looking for a building around Lawton to open a restaurant but I used to come to Frederick to do some lawn care and home repair work and I decided to open one here,” Hillmon said. “I wanted to open one here where a family of four can afford to sit down and eat. That’s what made me do it over here instead of Lawton. It’s the perfect place.”

Hillmon said the hardest part of getting started was finding a building that would pass inspection and in a good location, but he’s had a lot of help along the way.

“Just to name a few, Steven Ellis, Matt May, Randy Lynch, Pam Johnson, Angela Randall and Pearl Crowder have all been very helpful to me,” Hillmon said. “Pam and Angela just pushed me and put me in the right direction and in contact with the right people to get stuff done. Randy and Matt made things affordable. Steven has just been everything to me; my accountant, friend, family. He just does it all. Pearl is there every day asking me what I need or how she can help. It’s been great.”

Hillmon said the most important things people should know about Donna Lynn’s Cafe is that it’s affordable, they have good food and the food is made from the heart. He also said that he’s received more support from this town than he could have expected.

“When you’re away in the city, and everything is going on like the politics, the black and white stuff, all that, you expect that when you come home, but I haven’t seen any of that in Frederick,” Hillmon said. “It’s all been love. I can’t get over it. I’ll never leave home again. You see all this stuff on the news and you wonder how they’re going to act, but they act the same way since I was a kid. I love it. I just will never leave again. I just want to thank everyone for coming out to support us. It’s been wonderful.”

Donna Lynn’s Cafe is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Donna Lynn’s Cafe is a small-town, Coca-Cola themed restaurant. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Donna-Lynn2.jpg Donna Lynn’s Cafe is a small-town, Coca-Cola themed restaurant. Courtesy photos Donna Lynn’s Cafe is a new restaurant in Frederick. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Donna-Lynn1.jpg Donna Lynn’s Cafe is a new restaurant in Frederick. Courtesy photos

By Kathleen Guill [email protected]

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

