Locals compete in livestock show

The Local Livestock Show was held on Feb. 3 at the Tillman County Fair Grounds. Animals shown were swine, sheep, goats and cattle.

The judge for the event was Steven Tillinghast, a graduate of Oklahoma State University.

First to show were the swine. Weston Archer won Grand Champion gilt, Grand Champion Barrow and Junior Showmanship. Laney Kinder won Reserve Grand Champion Barrow and Senior Showmanship.

Brody Carr and Maverick Freeman competed in Peewee Showmanship.

Landon Whitson, Ryan Ard, Brooklyn Diaz and Riley Harrison exhibited young chickens that were not yet ready to be judged. Tillinghast said that he looked over all of the entries and thought they would be good contenders for the next show.

Kaisen and Kolt Walker showed sheep. Kaisen won Grand Champion wether and Kolt won Reserve Grand Champion wether. Kolt and Kaisen competed against each other for Senior Showmanship. Tillinghast said that it’s fun to laugh and joke with the young people.

“It’s always fun to kind of laugh and joke with a couple young people, especially ones that you’ve seen over the past couple times you’ve been here, and they continue to get better,” Tillinghast said. “This is a fun family to work with. Obviously they’re both going to finish second today since Kaisen let her lamb go and then Kolt wore his hat into the ring, but they’re two kids that I think do an excellent job…Kaisen let her lamb go so I think our Senior Showman is going to be Kolt Walker.”

Next up were the goats. Elena Santiago won Grand Champion doe, Reserve Grand Champion doe and Senior Showmanship. Sadie Heap won Grand Champion wether, and Kaisen Walker won Reserve Grand Champion wether.

Alyssa Worthington won Grand Champion for her shorthorn heifer, and she also won Junior Showmanship. Timber Mefford won Reserve Grand Champion for her hereford heifer. Autumn Tyler won Senior Showmanship. Claire Collins, Cierra Collins and Reagan Worthington competed in the Peewee Showmanship.

The next show is the Tillman County Junior Livestock Show and it is scheduled for Feb. 26-28 in the show barn at the Tillman County Fair Grounds, 805 S. Eighth St. in Frederick. For more information contact Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126.

Youth receive multiple awards

