Local students participate in choral festival

Students from Frederick Elementary School and Frederick Middle School participated in the 2017 Circle the State with Song Choral Festival on Jan. 31 at the First Baptist Church in Lawton.

the coordinators of Circle the State for the region are Carisa Schreiner and Misti Hively. Auditions for the festival are held by Schreiner during the first semester of the school year, and the concert is held in January.

The counties that participate in Region One are Stephens, Jefferson, Comanche, Cotton, Tillman, Jackson and Harmon.

Holli Le accompanied on piano for the event. Le is the music teacher at Mark Twain Elementary in Duncan. She also teaches private music lessons.

Jessica Wheeler conducted the concert. Wheeler graduated from Southern Nazarene University with a Bachelor of Music Education in 2010. She currently teaches middle school choir and music theater.

Students participating from Frederick Elementary are Alexander Mathews, Zariya Golden, Zykra Golden, Karis Henricks, Jadence Castaneda, Raegan Hill, Landon Whitson, Aaliyah Perry, Case Waldroop, Even Gonzalez, Zack Tyler, Sydney Martin, Selena Gonzalez, Gracie May, Heaven Hernandez, Sadie Jenson, Tenley Mefford, Lexie Flores, Kolton Duncan, Lillian Reyes, Kassadi Wofford, Xavier Randall and Kellen Hicks.

Students participating from Frederick Middle School were Micaella Tittle, Alyssa Worthington, Abbigale Archer, Logan Biggs, Keaton Carpenter, Damian Chapa, Lanee Coleman, Luke Coleman, Ariel Collum, Jordyn Fatjo, Adrian Gaytan, William Guill, Abigail Harrison, Dakoda Harrison, Deandre Jones, Cory Keasler, Phoenix Luna, Jolee McIntyre, Ryse Neugebaur, Kassidy Nicholas, Elijah Poel, Larkin Peevyhouse, Jake Schreiner, Kaia Sizemore, Zoe Sizemore and Sidney Smith.

The choir performed “Come Ye Sons of Art,” “On Silver-tipped Wings,” “Jabberwocky,” “Spinning Song,” “Wynken, Blyken and Nod,” “Danny Boy,” “Thula Klizeo” and “Wade in the Water.”

The Circle the State with Song concert for Region One consisted of students from MacArthur Middle School, Yates Studio, Plato Elementary, Duncan Middle School, Eisenhower Middle School, Walters Public Schools, Comanche Public Schools, Frederick Middle School, Cache Intermediate School, Marlow Middle School, Cache fifth and sixth-graders, Tomlinson Middle School, Frederick Elementary School and Mark Twain Elementary School. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Circle-the-State-RGB.jpg The Circle the State with Song concert for Region One consisted of students from MacArthur Middle School, Yates Studio, Plato Elementary, Duncan Middle School, Eisenhower Middle School, Walters Public Schools, Comanche Public Schools, Frederick Middle School, Cache Intermediate School, Marlow Middle School, Cache fifth and sixth-graders, Tomlinson Middle School, Frederick Elementary School and Mark Twain Elementary School.

By Kathleen Guill kguill@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

