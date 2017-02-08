Livestock auction raises nearly $80,000

The Tillman County Junior Livestock Show Trophy Auction was held on Jan. 30. The auction raised nearly $80,000.

Mayor Eddie Whitworth offered a prayer for the food. Also in attendance was Senator Chris Kidd (R-Waurika).

The livestock show auction raises funds to help pay for the costs associated with the livestock shows for the youth of Tillman County.

Terry Brink was the auctioneer for the event with help from Aaron Henson and Tim White. Before Brink began the auction, he told the crowd that the event was a community event for the entire county, not just for the town of Frederick.

“Folks, this isn’t a Terry Brink thing; this isn’t a Frederick thing; this isn’t a Tipton thing … this community is aware of what this thing is all about,” Brink said. “We’re here in this county to raise money for our kids so that they can have a good junior livestock show. That is the only reason that we’re here. It’s not for any mother, father or any individual.”

The auction drew bidders from all over Tillman County and even some from outside of Tillman County. Bidders included Tillman County Producers, Tipton Home for Children, Billingsley Ford, Humphries Co-op, Collins Cattle, Shannon Vanderburg, Randy Biggs, Worthington Cattle, Box, Inc., Southwest Rural Electric and many others.

The awards that were sold were Grand Champions and Showmanship silver belt buckles, Reserve Grand Champions, Bronze Champion awards, Breed Champions and Reserve Breed Champions.

The winning bidders get their names on the awards that are handed out to the winners at the Junior Livestock Auctions.

The meal was provided by Justin Waldroop, Twyla Elsener, Micah Treadwell, Amy Burton, Jennifer Worthington and Paige Jacobs.

Shellie Collins, Lori Varner and Jennifer Worthington kept the auction records.

The next Livestock Show is scheduled for Feb. 26, 27 and 28 at the Tillman County Fair Barns, 805 S. Eighth St. in Frederick. Check-in is scheduled for Sunday, and the showing is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

By Kathleen Guill kguill@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

