Juvenile arrested for passing fake money

Several fake $100 bills were passed around Frederick recently.

Officer Robert Wallace with the Frederick Police Department was dispatched to Hop and Sack, 415 E. Gladstone Ave., on a report of a possible counterfeit bill.

Wallace made contact with the cashier who allegedly stated that a young white male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt had come into the store asking her to break a $100 dollar bill for him. After she made the change, she accepted the bill from him, but he was already out of the store before she noticed that it was strange.

A witness told Wallace that he saw the suspect get on a four wheeler that was parked in the alley. Wallace said that he and Assistant Chief of Police Karlton Trim had previous dealings with juveniles riding four-wheelers around the area of the 1200 block of North 12th Street, so they went to that area where they made contact with a juvenile who was wearing clothing that matched the description given by the cashier.

According to the report, Trim told the juvenile suspect that he needed to speak to him about the $100 bill he cashed, and the suspect allegedly told him that he’d done nothing wrong and had only cashed the bill for his friend. When the suspect was asked about this friend, he allegedly became uncooperative and tried to go into the house. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Frederick Police Department where his grandmother waived his rights and gave a written statement.

The suspect allegedly stated that he didn’t know the bill was fake and that he didn’t know the last name of the person who gave it to him. The suspect was released into the care of his grandmother.

Police Chief Joel Neely credits good police work with the quick apprehension of the juvenile suspect.

“A suspect was caught because of some great police work on the part of Karlton Trim,” Neely said.

The fake bills are smooth to the touch and printed on paper as opposed to the cotton that real money is printed on. They also read “For Motion Picture Use Only” where it should read “The United States of America” on the front and back. On the back, the Independence Hall building is completely different. There are other differences as well.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has received or has any information on these fake bills, they are encouraged to call the Frederick Police Department at 580-335-7503.

By Kathleen Guill kguill@civitasmedia.com

