Cub Scouts hold annual derby

Cub Scout Pack 220 held their annual Pinewood Derby on Jan. 26 at the Great Plains Technology Center.

The pinewood derby is one of the most popular activities in Cub Scouting. Scouts work with each other or their families to build a small wooden car that they will race with other scouts. As with most scouting activities, the scouts learn life lessons during the competition and the building of the cars. They learn building skills, design skills, rules of fair play and good sportsmanship.

Scouts begin by choosing a car design. They carve it out and detail it with paint, decals and other accessories. The car can look however the scout envisions as long as it follows the rules set forth by the Boy Scouts of America:

*Width shall not exceed 2-3/4 inches.

*Length shall not exceed 7 inches.

*Weight shall not exceed 5 ounces.

*Axles, wheels, and body shall be from the materials provided in the kit. Additional wheels can be purchased separately.

*Wheel bearings, washers, and bushings are prohibited.

*No lubricating oil may be used. Axles may be lubricated with powdered graphite or silicone.

*The car shall not ride on any kind of spring.

*The car must be free-wheeling, with no starting devices.

*No loose materials of any kind are allowed in the car.

Rules make the competition fair for everyone. Before the race, the scouts check in and have their cars weighed and looked over to make sure they are following the rules.

According to scouting.org, the first Pinewood Derby was run in Southern California in 1953 by Cub Scout Pack 280C at the Manhattan Beach Scout House, where Cub-master Don Murphy introduced the idea to his pack. The derby was publicized in Boys’ Life magazine in October 1954 and was an instant hit. The rules set out for the very first race still stand today: “The derby is run in heats – two to four cars starting by gravity from a standstill on a track and rundown a ramp to a finish line unaided. The track is an inclined ramp with wood strips down the center to guide the cars.” Since the first official derby, Cub Scouts have built close to 100 million Pinewood Derby cars.

This year’s Pinewood Derby winners are first place, Carson Weber (Tiger); second place, Remington McBride (Lion); third place, Kaden Brockriede (Tiger) and fourth place, Jayden Sainz (Lion).

They also held an outlaw class at this year’s derby which was open to anyone, whether they were scouts or not. Those winners are first place, Carson Weber; second place, Scout Spraggins; third place, Heath Weber; and fourth place, Chloe McBride.

The District Pinewood Derby is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 11 at Central Mall in Lawton.

Cub scouts pictured are, from left, Carson Weber, Remington McBride and Kaden Brockriede; in the back is Cub Scout leader Michael McBride. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Derby-RGB.jpg Cub scouts pictured are, from left, Carson Weber, Remington McBride and Kaden Brockriede; in the back is Cub Scout leader Michael McBride. Courtesy photo

By Kathleen Guill kguill@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.