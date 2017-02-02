Chamber installs new board members

The Frederick Chamber of Commerce held their annual Installation Banquet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Great Plains Technology Center in Frederick.

The banquet began with the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, and a prayer by Chris Dodson, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, followed.

The theme for the evening was “We Love Frederick,” and banners and table decorations reflected the message.

Guests of the event included several members of the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team, Rep. Jeff Coody (R-Grandfield), Mayor Eddie Whitworth, former Speaker of the House Lloyd Benson and the honorable Judge Brad Benson.

Several Frederick businesses donated items for a silent auction, and the meal was provided by Waugh Street Catering.

Jon Amyx, Cacy Caldwell, James Heap, Jenny Perry and Megan Smith were voted in as new board members for 2017.

Ben Crawford recognized the outgoing chamber members.

“We would also like to recognize the outgoing chamber members,” Crawford said. “We’ve got four of whom all who have served several years and have been of great service to the Chamber.”

Kerri Jacobs served for eight years on numerous committees. Vincent Orr served for 12 years and was president in 2009. Linda Haston served 20 years and was president in 2004. Greg Howard also served for 20 years and was president in 2001 and 2010.

The Chamber honored previous Chamber President Joe Wynn by making a donation to the Historical Society.

The Chamber Executive Board also named Bailey Roberts its Volunteer of the Year.

Gary Tyler presented the awards for Frederick’s Most Useful Citizen, Joe Wynn and Linda Haston.

The keynote speaker for the evening was David Brothers from the Air Wing Executive Office for the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team.

Brothers began his speech by referencing home.

“It’s good to be back home, and I want to say that because I and a great many of my fellow team members consider Frederick as our home away from home,” Brothers said. “We truly feel at home here, thanks to all of you.”

Brothers went on to give a brief history on the Airborne Demonstration Team.

“In January of 1996, the World War Two team was founded…and would dramatically bring to people’s attention the exploits of the World War Two airborne soldiers,” Brothers said. “By so doing, remember, honor and serve those who served America in the greatest conflict in human history.”

The Airborne Demonstration Team will have a jump school in April, and Open Hangar Day in July. To donate to this nonprofit organization, visit www.wwiiadt.org.

Ben Crawford was inducted as the Chamber President for 2017.

Felisha Crawford announced the winners of the silent auction and Ben Crawford made the closing remarks.



Pictured from left are Chamber President Ben Crawford and board members Ryan Ade, James Heap, Jenny Perry, Cacy Caldwell, Jon Amyx and Megan Smith. David Brothers was the keynote speaker for the Chamber of Commerce Installation banquet held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26. Ben Crawford is the 2017 Chamber of Commerce president. Felisha Crawford is the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce.

By Kathleen Guill kguill@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

