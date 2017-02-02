Local business owner perseveres after fire

A Jan. 21 fire destroyed the building that housed Tuff Birds Fitness.

Angela Kay started Tuff Birds in August 2013 in Florida before moving to Frederick in August 2014. She opened her studio at 725 W. Gladstone Ave. in November 2014. Kay said she began her business with nothing but a set of Walmart weights and a big yoga ball.

“I opened my studio so people could come to me instead of me going to their houses,” Kay said. “I bought equipment a little at a time. One week I’d buy kettle bells. The next week I’d buy more plates. I’ve acquired all these things over the years, and now it’s just gone.”

Kay said the outpouring of support from the community has been a blessing.

“Someone dropped off a bow-flex, and I don’t even know who it was,” Kay said. “And someone contacted me from Elgin wanting to donate equipment.”

Kay isn’t asking for equipment donations. She said she’ll eventually be able to replace what she lost, but for now she would like people to save their water bottles, milk jugs, and other recyclables that can be filled with water or sand to be used as weights. Those can be taken to Kay at 400 N. Main St.

Kay also said that she is conducting business at her clients’ homes. Not having the studio hasn’t stopped her.

“I’ve got a building on my property that’s a pretty decent size,” Kay said. “It’s already wired for electricity. I’m going to fix it up and use it for massages and a gym.”

The stress has started getting to Kay. She said she was better three days ago, but the loss has really begun to sink in.

“Now that it’s hit, it’s worse. I still haven’t cried, but I teared up when the donations started coming in,” Kay said. “I feel heavy, like depression is setting in, but I know I’ll be okay. I just know I have to keep going, and this isn’t going to stop me. I think too, feeling the support from everyone has helped.”

Kay also makes jewelry that she sells, and she lost most of it in the fire. She said that she will begin making new pieces soon.

“I need to make the jewelry right now to feel productive and creative,” Kay said. “I’ll have enough made by the time the oyster fry gets here for sure.”

To book a workout or massage therapy session with Kay, visit her Facebook page, Tuff Birds Fitness. To make a custom jewelry order, call Kay at 850-420-5618.

Angela Kay said that she will renovate this metal building into her new studio. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Shed.jpg Angela Kay said that she will renovate this metal building into her new studio. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader Pictured from left are Angelica Dixon, Angelina Dixon, Gabrielle Daiute and Angela Kay. Angelica, Angelina and Daiute are Kay’s daughters who Kay says have been so supportive and helpful through this tough time. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Angela.jpg Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader Pictured from left are Angelica Dixon, Angelina Dixon, Gabrielle Daiute and Angela Kay. Angelica, Angelina and Daiute are Kay’s daughters who Kay says have been so supportive and helpful through this tough time. Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader

By Kathleen Guill kguill@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

