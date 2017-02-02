Frederick Eye Care celebrates 10 years

Frederick Eye Care celebrated their 10th anniversary on Friday.

Dr. Jimmy Smart opened Frederick Eye Care in 2007. He specializes in comprehensive eye exams, pediatric exams, contact lens evaluations, and managing eye diseases, such as glaucoma, diabetes and cataracts.

Several businesses donated items to be given away in drawings including Box, Inc. who donated a $25 gift certificate, Jen’s Pics who donated a $30 gift certificate, KYBE who donated two tickets to a Maddie and Tae concert scheduled for Feb. 10 at Billy Bob’s, and Hop and Sack who donated a gift certificate for a free Pizza. Frederick Eye Care gave away goody bags and sunglasses to those who attended.

Smart said that one of the reasons he chose Frederick for his clinic is because he wanted to be in a small town because he grew up in a small town. He also said that he loves how helpful the people of Frederick are.

“We are very excited that we’ve been here 10 years and honored that the people have stayed with us and it gives us confidence that we can go forward and keep giving good eye care,” Smart said.

