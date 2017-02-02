City Council discusses industrial building improvements

The Frederick City Council met in a regularly scheduled session at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Memorial Civic Center, 110 S. 17th St. in Frederick.

The meeting was called to order, and the pledge of allegiance followed.

Officials present were Mayor Eddie Whitworth and councilmen Jim Smith, Chris Cole, Robert Meador and Kevin Ouellette.

Staff present were City Manager Robert Johnston, City Treasurer Fabian Reyes and City Clerk Lupe Arumugam. City Attorney Pat Kent was absent.

The council unanimously voted to approve the minutes of the Jan. 10 regular meeting and the following claims:

*General fund, airport and capital improvement fund income and expense reports for December 2016

*Treasurer’s reports for December 2016

*Receipt of hotel and motel report from the Frederick Chamber of Commerce for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2016

Project Representative Sam Phelps gave an update regarding the roof work on the industrial building leased by Henniges.

Phelps said that the south side is almost finished, and they’re close to a quarter in on the north side. Phelps also said that if the weather holds, they anticipate finishing on schedule.

The council unanimously approved payment request No. 1 submitted by Southwest Construction and Steel, LLC for phase one roof work on the industrial building.

There was no new business to conduct, so Johnston opened the floor for citizen comments.

Marilyn Nation wanted to address a problem with a crack in the street by her house on 15th Street. She said she’d spoken of it previously and wanted to make sure that the city council hadn’t forgotten about her. She also said she had some other concerns but that she would address those at a later meeting.

Johnston said they would begin testing the storm sirens soon.

The council unanimously voted to adjourn the meeting.

After the council meeting adjourned, the Frederick Public Works Authority met in a regular session, which is scheduled to begin directly following the City Council meeting.

Officials present were Chairman Eddie Whitworth and Trustees Jim Smith, Chris Cole, Robert Meador and Kevin Ouellette.

Staff present were General Manager Robert Johnston, Finance Director Fabian Reyes and Secretary Lupe Arumugam. City Attorney Pat Kent was absent.

The board unanimously approved the following items:

*Minutes of Jan. 10 regular meeting

*Frederick Public Works Authority income and expense report for December 2016

*Treasurer’s reports for December 2016

Representative Ryan Peirsol gave an update from the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority regarding a new rate design that began this month.

“The rates hadn’t been designed for close to 20 years,” Peirsol said. “A committee of OMPA members got together and met quite a few times throughout ‘15 and ‘16, and the board agreed to pass the new design. Basically, the intention of it…was to simplify it…it really shouldn’t affect the cost of service any. In fact, the auditor’s report that we had done in the fall had you guys (Frederick) staying the same or at a one percent decrease this coming year.”

There was no new business, so Johnston opened the floor for citizen comments.

Jay Sharp said that the 2017 dates for Tillman County Trade Days and Downtown Market will be the first Saturday of April, May, June, October, November and December.

The board unanimously voted to adjourn the meeting.

By Kathleen Guill

