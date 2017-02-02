Community Calendar

The local Livestock Show is slated Feb. 3 at the in the show barn at the Tillman County Fair Grounds, 805 S. Eighth St. in Frederick. For more information contact at Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126.

Altus Chapter 33 DAV will have their all you can eat pancake, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, with biscuits & gravy on Feb. 4 at the Towers Apartments meeting room, 101 E. Commerce St., in Altus, from 7 to 11 a.m. Cost is $5.00 and carry out is available. For more information contact Virgil Williams, Commander at 580-471-1692.

The Frederick Arts Council is planning an indoor super garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Lois Long Center at 115 S. Ninth St. in Frederick. New items, super bargain boxes, Christmas pieces, light fixtures and many more treasures will be for sale. Proceeds are designated for repairs to the Ramona Theatre. For more information, contact Dana Greer at 580-305-5689.

The Lawton Community Foundation offers a $1,500 scholarship to a Frederick High School senior. Applicants must have a GPA between 3.0-3.7 and participate in at least one extra-curricular activity. Applications may be obtained at www.occf.org/scholarships. The deadline is Feb. 6. For more information contact Dana Norvell at -580-335-5521.

The Benny McReynolds Scholarship offers one $1,500 scholarship to a Frederick High School senior who will attend college at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus. Applications may be obtained at www.occf.org/scholarships. The deadline is Feb. 6. For more information contact Dana Norvell at 580-335-5521.

The Oklahoma Scholarship Competition provides an opportunity for Oklahoma high school students to earn cash scholarships and tuition grants for college. The student must commit to attend college in Oklahoma and must be nominated for the scholarship by an adult. The deadline is, Feb. 17. To see a list of scholarships available in each county, to register for the test, see full list of testing sites and to download a study guide visit oklahomahof.com or call 405-235-4458.

There will be a Birds of Prey program from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 at the Hackberry Flat center. For more information, contact Melynda Hickman at 405-990-4977. To find the Hackberry Flat Center, from Frederick, go south of town one mile on U.S. 183, then turn east on Airport Road and go three miles. Follow the blacktop road south, and go six miles. Watch for area signs.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University has scheduled a Transfer Showcase event for Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. in the Student Center at 709 Oklahoma Blvd. in Alva. Every transfer student in attendance will be awarded a $500 scholarship to Northwestern-Alva should they attend the university in the fall and live in Alva and meet all scholarship eligibility requirements. For more information contact Andrea Lauderdale, transfer recruiter, at 580-327-8606.

The Tillman County Livestock Show is scheduled Feb. 26-28 in the show barn at the Tillman County Fair Grounds, 805 S. Eighth St. in Frederick. Details coming soon. For more information contact at Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126.

The Dean Wild Memorial Scholarship offers an award of $1,000 to a graduating senior with a GPA between 3.25-3.79. Applications may be obtained at www.occf.org/scholarships. The deadline is March 2. For more information contact Dana Norvell at -580-335-5521.

An Oklahoma Pecan Management Course is slated to begin Feb. 28 and run one Tuesday a month through Oct. 17. The class will meet from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cimarron Valley Research Station near Perkins, Oklahoma, with the exception of June. A registration fee of $250 per person is due by Feb. 14. For more information, please call Stephanie Larimer at 405-744-5404, or email her at stephanie.larimer@okstate.edu. Participants may register online at http://okpecans.okstate.edu/pecan-management-course.

The Frederick Fantastic Oyster Fry and Craft Show is scheduled for 3:30-6:30 p.m. March 4 from at the Prather Brown Center Cafeteria, 211 S. 13th St. in Frederick. For more information, contact Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126.

A free ACT test is planned for all 11th-graders at 8 a.m March 21 at the Great Plains Technology Center at 2001 E. Gladstone Ave. in Frederick. Participants will be automatically enrolled for the test so parents or students do not need to register. For more information contact Dana Norvell at 580-335-5521.

Frederick Elementary is looking for volunteers for April 3 – 14 to help monitor the children during state testing. The job will consist of encouragement and keeping the students on task. For more information, call 580-335-3513 or visit Frederick Elementary School at 520 E. Mimulus Ave.