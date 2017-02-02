One child per class is chosen as Principal Pal each week for outstanding behavior and academics at Prather Brown Elementary School. Last week’s Principal Pals were, from left, in the front row, Hugo Valles, Hierro Torres, Lane Woodall and Adrien Lopez; and in the second row, Karsen Huff, Anahy Valles, Gabriel Ellis, Gracie Jeffcoat, and Leilynd Kelley; and in the back is Principal Janice Crume. Clayton Gonzales, Juan Puentes and Ivan Garcia were also chosen but were unavailable for the photo.

