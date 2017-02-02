Posted on by

Jail report for Jan. 20 – 27


Addison


Cardon


Looney


Myers


Pantoja


Ramirez-Martinez


Stutzman


Warrior


Demetrius Addison, 40 of Lawton, domestic assault and battery.

Joel C. Cardona, 33 of Lawton, possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Looney, 21 of Frederick, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, escape after lawful arrest, public intoxication.

Edward Myers, 56, three counts of uttering forged instruments.

Collin Lee Pantoja, 20 of Hollis, department of corrections hold.

Elias Ramirez-Martinez, 26 of Frederick, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, public intoxication.

Ricky James Stutzman, 27 of Frederick, drug court sanction.

Tyriek Warrior, 18, department of corrections hold.

Addison
http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ADDISONDA_32-1.jpgAddison

Cardon
http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CARDONAJC_97-1.jpgCardon

Looney
http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LOONEYJ_13-1.jpgLooney

http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LOONEYJ_20-1.jpg

Myers
http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_MYERSEE_6-1.jpgMyers

Pantoja
http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_PANTOJACL_5-1.jpgPantoja

Ramirez-Martinez
http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_RAMIREZ-MARTINEZE_6-1.jpgRamirez-Martinez

Stutzman
http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_STUTZMANRJ_75-1.jpgStutzman

Warrior
http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_WARRIORT-1.jpgWarrior
comments powered by Disqus