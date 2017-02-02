Jail report for Jan. 20 – 27

Demetrius Addison, 40 of Lawton, domestic assault and battery.
Joel C. Cardona, 33 of Lawton, possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Looney, 21 of Frederick, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, escape after lawful arrest, public intoxication.
Edward Myers, 56, three counts of uttering forged instruments.
Collin Lee Pantoja, 20 of Hollis, department of corrections hold.
Elias Ramirez-Martinez, 26 of Frederick, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, public intoxication.
Ricky James Stutzman, 27 of Frederick, drug court sanction.
Tyriek Warrior, 18, department of corrections hold.
