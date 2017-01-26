Posted on by

Jail report for Jan. 13 – 20


Special to the Press-Leader

Ammie Carruthers, 31 of Altus, failure to pay or appear on child support.

Michael Delgado, 49 of Frederick, possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua Stewart Earl, 32 of Broken Bow, Department of Corrections hold.

Amber Marie Edwards, 31 of Vernon, Texas, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication.

Sherry Gallagher, 52 of Frederick, obstructing an officer.

Luis Garza, 19 of Frederick, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a license that is cancelled, suspended, or revoked.

Jorge Rey Lopez, 21 of Davidson, receiving, possessing, or concealing stolen property.

Rowdy Morrow, 18 of Altus, first degree manslaughter.

Elias Ramirez-Martinez, 26 of Frederick, public intoxication, leaving scene of an accident involving damage.

Tyler Thomas Rose, 31 of Yukon, Department of Corrections hold.

Emily Danielle Weatherby, Electra, Texas, 22, child endangerment, public intoxication.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

