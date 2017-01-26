Jail report for Jan. 13 – 20

Ammie Carruthers, 31 of Altus, failure to pay or appear on child support.

Michael Delgado, 49 of Frederick, possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua Stewart Earl, 32 of Broken Bow, Department of Corrections hold.

Amber Marie Edwards, 31 of Vernon, Texas, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication.

Sherry Gallagher, 52 of Frederick, obstructing an officer.

Luis Garza, 19 of Frederick, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a license that is cancelled, suspended, or revoked.

Jorge Rey Lopez, 21 of Davidson, receiving, possessing, or concealing stolen property.

Rowdy Morrow, 18 of Altus, first degree manslaughter.

Elias Ramirez-Martinez, 26 of Frederick, public intoxication, leaving scene of an accident involving damage.

Tyler Thomas Rose, 31 of Yukon, Department of Corrections hold.

Emily Danielle Weatherby, Electra, Texas, 22, child endangerment, public intoxication.

Cruthers http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_CRUTHERSA_2.jpg Cruthers Delgado http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DELGADOM_33.jpg Delgado Earl http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_EARLJS_14.jpg Earl Edwards http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_EDWARDSAM-1.jpg Edwards Gallagher http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GALLAGHERS_2.jpg Gallagher Garza http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GARZAL_6.jpg Garza Lopez http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LOPEZJR_6.jpg Lopez Morrow http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MORROWR_4-4.jpg Morrow Ramirez-Martinez http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_RAMIREZ-MARTINEZE_3-1.jpg Ramirez-Martinez Rosett http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ROSETT_2.jpg Rosett Weatherby http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WEATHERBYED_3-1.jpg Weatherby

Special to the Press-Leader

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.