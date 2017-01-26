Local daycare owner recongnized for Certified Healthy Early Childhood Program

It is difficult to find good child care in an economy where both parents need to work to make ends meet.

There are several different options in the area and one of those is Nanne’s Kids Day care at 823 N. 11th St. in Frederick owned by Nora “Anne” Milks.

Milks is originally from Michigan but has lived in Frederick for the last five years, and has been in business for three and a half years. She is a state-licensed child care provider,

Milks has taken care of children since she was a child.

“I’ve always prided myself on being a child advocate,” Milks said. “I am a mother of both biological and adopted children. I have worked with several families helping children that needed a place to be when they couldn’t or wouldn’t be at home. I love to teach children so they’re ready for preschool and I love watching them grow and learn.”

Milks had an extensive background check with finger printing conducted by the state and national authorities while she was setting up her business. She also had a member of the Department of Human services child care program do a thorough inspection of her home to make sure it was a suitable place for children.

“I decided to open a day care because I have always loved children,” Milks said. “I changed my life to focus on children and their needs and development to be able to spend as much time with my little ones as possible.”

Milks said the hardest part of getting started was the waiting.

“As with anything, there are many things to be taken care of to get things in order and licensed,” she said. “It is a rule that you are not allowed to solicit business prior to actually having your license in hand. Everything had to be child-proofed to state requirements.”

Milks said she wants people to know that day care is not babysitting.

“I promise, we do not sit on the children,” Milks joked. “Babysitting is on occasion and usually just a few hours. Not three to five days a week, 25 to 50 hours weekly. It is a lot of time and effort put into it. You don’t simply attend a nine-to-five day. You do not get breaks or lunch hours and have to think of the families you provide a service to when setting up things for yourself and your own family.”

The best part of Milks’ job is that she gets to do what she loves for a living and she said her family and friend help her and support her along the way.

“Every day is an accomplishment when you provide good care for children,” Milks said. “Teaching children from birth about things like love, sharing, manners and pre-K readiness is rewarding for both the child and yourself as you watch them grow and develop.”

Milks is certified in multiple areas of child care, including food requirements, safe sleep environments, CPR and she is also certified in many areas of learning that will get a child ready for preschool.

Milks recently was designated a Certified Healthy Early Childhood Program. This program recognizes sites that make a positive impact on the health of employees and patrons. She also was invited to attend the annual Certified Healthy Oklahoma event in March.

The last thing Milks wants people to know is that daycare work is long and hard, but also rewarding.

“Something for parents to bear in mind when thinking that we charge too much for daycare services is our hours range from 25 to 50 hours per week for your children with no scheduled breaks,” Milks said. “Would any of you work for $2.15 an hour?

“Honestly this is what we make for our job. We provide each child with more than just being watched while they sleep or play. We give each child age-appropriate learning, food, snacks, safety and love. This is not a complaint by any means, but food for thought.”

By Kathleen Guill kguill@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

