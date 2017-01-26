Woman arrested for child endangerment

Two women were arrested for public intoxication and child endangerment.

Capt. Joe Rodriquez with the Frederick Police Department was parked in the United Supermarket parking lot watching the activity at the gas station across the street about 1:45 a.m.

Rodriquez said he saw someone walking out of the alley behind Allsups Convenience Store and go inside. He noticed the person was carrying several bags and a baby carrier, which according to Rodriquez, drew his attention because of the icy drizzle and the frigid temperature.

Rodriquez drove to the Allsups parking lot and made contact with woman he saw who he identified as 22-year-old Emily Weatherby. He also discovered that the baby in the carrier was almost three-months-old. The carrier was on the floor covered by a lightweight blanket, which also was touching the floor.

Rodriquez noticed that Weatherby’s hands were full of bags and he asked if she was stranded. Weatherby allegedly told Rodriquez that she was from Electra, Texas and she and her cousin who is from Vernon, Texas, met some guys online and decided to come to Frederick to party. She also allegedly said that her cousin dropped her off at a nearby house to stay with some people she’d met but no one answered the door, and that she was waiting for her phone to charge so she could call her cousin to come get her.

Rodriquez said he noticed Weatherby had slurred speech and was repeating herself. She also had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath and person and her eyes were glassy and watery. Rodriquez said that she was unable to tell him the names of the people she planned to stay with and she was disoriented and confused about where the people lived.

“Due to my training and experience, I concluded Ms. Weatherby was intoxicated,” Rodriquez reported.

Rodriquez told Weatherby that he was concerned for her child’s safety because of her condition and she allegedly said that she was fine because she’d only had two shots of Vodka. By this time, Sgt. William Ingram arrived at Allsups. Rodriquez told Weatherby that they would wait with her until her ride came to make sure that she and her child were safe. Her phone finally charged enough to allow Weatherby to call her cousin. Her cousin apparently arrived but the officers didn’t see anyone parked in the parking lot.

Weatherby gathered her belongings and child and left the store and Ingram and Rodriquez followed her to where a truck was parked in a dark area on the south side of the store. Weatherby put the baby in the back seat of the pickup before climbing in herself. Rodriquez said that he and Ingram made contact with the other people in the truck to make sure someone was capable of driving and taking care of the baby.

The driver was identified as Amber Edwards and the passenger was identified as the vehicle owner Noel Gaytan. Edwards rolled the window down and Rodriquez said he immediately smelled the strong odor of marijuana and alcohol coming from the truck. Both occupants of the vehicle were found to be intoxicated and Edwards allegedly admitted to smoking pot before arriving at the store. Rodriquez found a partial marijuana cigarette on the driver’s side floor board.

Edwards was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. Rodriquez asked where they were headed and Gaytan said they were going to his house. Edwards said she needed to get her cousin and herself back to Vernon because she had to go to work in the morning. Rodriquez said that Gaytan was intoxicated but he remained cooperative. He allegedly told him that he had just met Edwards and Weatherby that night and they had been partying at his place, they smoked marijuana and drank beer, but then Weatherby wanted to leave to hang out with the Pinkys and Garzas behind Allsups.

Rodriquez said he was familiar with this residence as it is “occupied and frequented by persons of ill repute; drunks, persons who are known to the local police as users of illegal drugs.”

Rodriquez said he decided to arrest Weatherby but he needed to get her child to safety first. He asked her to call someone she trusted to come get her baby and she allegedly stated that she didn’t have anyone. Rodriquez contacted the on-call child protective services worker Robin Harris. He told Harris the situation and she allegedly told him to have Weatherby call someone she knew to come get the baby. Weatherby refused to call her mother or grandmother and allegedly stated she knew this guy she could call. Rodriquez asked for his name and she said didn’t know it.

Rodriquez told her he needed to be someone she trusted to care for her baby for an extended period of time because she was being arrested and she became angry and argumentative. She allegedly stated that she was a good mother and that she wasn’t intoxicated and could care for her own child. Rodriquez administered a field sobriety test and she failed.

Rodriquez called Harris again to update her on the situation. She told Rodriquez to advise weatherby that she had 15 minutes to call someone to come get the child or she would be asking the district attorney’s office to remove the child from her custody.

Weatherby finally called her 70-year-old grandmother Geneva Patton to come get the child. She had to drive from Electra and wasn’t sure how to get to Frederick. She missed the Frederick exit and drove to Vernon before getting to Frederick at about 4:30 a.m. After transferring the baby from the pickup to Patton’s car, Rodriquez placed Weatherby under arrest. Gaytan and his truck were released into the care of Edward King.

Edwards and Weatherby were both transported to the Tillman County Jail. Edwards was charged with possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. Weatherby was charged with child endangerment and public intoxication.

By Kathleen Guill

