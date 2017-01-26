Man arrested for hit and run

A local man was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, public intoxication and driving without a license.

Officers were dispatched at about 12:40 p.m. Jan. 17 to the corner of Third Street and Grand Avenue on a report of a hit-and-run accident. According to the police report, officers saw a stop sign pulled out of the ground and destroyed. A witness allegedly reported that he saw a late 90s or early 2000s white truck hit the sign and drive away, heading towards Grand Avenue.

Officer Robert Wallace with the Frederick Police Department said he was on patrol when he saw a white Chevrolet truck that had damage matching the description of the witness. The truck appeared to be inoperable and abandoned in the 100 block of Grand Avenue, according to Wallace.

Wallace was preparing to impound the truck when he made contact with another witness who allegedly told him that Elias Ramirez-Martinez was driving the truck. Wallace then contacted the registered owner of the truck Victor Barajas, who allegedly told him that Ramirez-Martinez was not supposed to be driving the vehicle. Wallace took pictures of the damage and released the truck to Barajas.

Wallace found the suspect about 2:20 p.m. coming out of Pinky’s Liquor Store on East Gladstone Avenue. While speaking with the suspect, Wallace said he could smell a strong odor of liquor coming off his body and breath so he gave him several field sobriety tests, which he failed.

Wallace arrested Ramirez-Martinez and took him to the Tillman County Jail. While he was being booked, the suspect allegedly said that he was just a guy down on his luck and struggling with an alcohol addiction, and that he didn’t remember hitting the sign and that he was just out trying to get drunk.

While at the jail, officers discovered that the suspect had no driver’s license and has several driving under the influence related offences on his record.

Ramirez-Martinez was booked on the charges of public intoxication, driving under revocation and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

