The City of Frederick received a Rural Economic Action Plan or REAP grant for $45,000 for downtown sidewalks. At the Jan. 17 REAP contract signing at the Canadian Valley Technology Center in Chickasha are, from left, in the back row are state Sen. Lonnie Paxton (R-Tuttle) and state Rep. David Perryman (D-Anadarko); and in the front, are City Manager Robert Johnson and Mayor Eddie Whitworth.



The City of Frederick received a Rural Economic Action Plan or REAP grant for $45,000 for downtown sidewalks. At the Jan. 17 REAP contract signing at the Canadian Valley Technology Center in Chickasha are, from left, in the back row are state Sen. Lonnie Paxton (R-Tuttle) and state Rep. David Perryman (D-Anadarko); and in the front, are City Manager Robert Johnson and Mayor Eddie Whitworth.

http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sidewalk-Grant.jpg The City of Frederick received a Rural Economic Action Plan or REAP grant for $45,000 for downtown sidewalks. At the Jan. 17 REAP contract signing at the Canadian Valley Technology Center in Chickasha are, from left, in the back row are state Sen. Lonnie Paxton (R-Tuttle) and state Rep. David Perryman (D-Anadarko); and in the front, are City Manager Robert Johnson and Mayor Eddie Whitworth.

