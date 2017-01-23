Local man arrested for manslaughter

An Altus man was arrested and charged with first degree manslaughter in the 2016 death of a local high school girl.

Rowdy Morrow was driving a Ford Mustang at about 11 p.m. Nov. 25 heading westbound on CR 183 when he failed to yield to a semi truck that was travelling southbound on U.S. 183 which resulted in a collision, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Morrow sustained only minor injuries and was treated and released at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was transported by Air Evac to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was admitted with a head injury but was subsequently released.

Another passenger, a 16-year-old female, was ejected through the back window and thrown clear of the vehicle during the accident and was transported by Tillman County Emergency Medical Service to Comanche County Memorial Hospital. She was admitted in stable condition with head and other injuries.

The third passenger Noah-Rae Star Ault, 16 of Frederick was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS and Dr. Trent Mefford of Memorial Medical Group in Frederick.

According to Emergency Medical Technician Joey Copeland, when he arrived on scene, the driver was sitting across the road from the accident and the three passengers were pinned inside. He cut the top off of the vehicle to help free the passengers, who were then transported in separate vehicles to the hospitals.

The semi was driven by 46-year-old Mark Graves. He suffered no physical injuries.

According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, Morrow was picked up on a warrant Friday.

Morrow was held in the Tillman County Jail on a $250,000 bond. His initial court appearance was slated for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

By Kathleen Guill

