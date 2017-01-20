Community Calendar

The 2017 Frederick Chamber of Commerce Installation Banquet is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Great Plains Technology Center, 2001 E. Gladstone Ave. in Frederick. Keynote speaker is David Brothers, air wind executive director for the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team. Tickets are $20 and includes new officer installation, a silent auction, naming of volunteer of the year and most useful citizens. For more information contact Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126 or visit www.frederickokchamber.org.

The Cub Scout Troop 220 plans a Pine Wood Derby at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at at the Vo-tech center at 2001 E. Gladstone Ave. in Frederick. Check in is 1 p.m. and the race begins at 2 p.m., with an Outlaw Class to follow. The Outlaw Class requires a $5 entry fee and there are no rules. For more information contact Michael or Chelsie McBride at 580-305-1213 or 580-305-0785.

The Junior Livestock Show Trophy Auction is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Great Plains Technology Center at 2001 E. Gladstone Ave. in Frederick. For more information contact at Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126.

The local Livestock Show is slated Feb. 3 in Frederick in the Tillman County Show Barn. For more information contact at Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126.

The Frederick Arts Council is planning an indoor super garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Lois Long Center at 115 S. Ninth St. in Frederick. New items as well as super bargain boxes, Christmas items, light fixtures and many more items will be for sale. Proceeds from the sale will be used for repairs to the Ramona Theatre. For more information contact Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126 or visit www.frederickokchamber.org.

The Lawton Community Foundation offers a $1,500 scholarship to a Frederick High School senior. Applicants must have a GPA between 3.0-3.7 and participate in at least one extra-curricular activity. Applications may be obtained at www.occf.org/scholarships. The deadline is Feb. 6. For more information contact Dana Norvell at -580-335-5521.

The Benny McReynolds Scholarship will award one $1,500 scholarship to a Frederick High School senior who will attend college at WOSC in Altus. Applications may be obtained at www.occf.org/scholarships. The deadline is Feb. 6. For more information contact Dana Norvell at -580-335-5521.

There will be a Birds of Prey program from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 at the Hackberry Flat center. For more information, contact Melynda Hickman at 405-990-4977. To find the Hackberry Flat Center, from Frederick, go south of town one mile on U.S. 183, then turn east on Airport Road and go three miles. Follow the blacktop road south, and go six miles. Watch for area signs.

The Tillman County Livestock Show will be held Feb. 26-28 in the County Show Barn. Details coming soon. For more information contact at Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126.

The Dean Wild Memorial Scholarship will award $1,000 to a graduating senior with a GPA between 3.25-3.79. Applications may be obtained at www.occf.org/scholarships. The deadline is March 2. For more information contact Dana Norvell at -580-335-5521.

The Frederick Fantastic Oyster Fry and Craft Show is scheduled for 3:30-6:30 p.m. March 4 from at the Prather Brown Center Cafeteria, 211 S. 13th St. in Frederick. For more information, contact Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126.