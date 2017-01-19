The man behind the red coat

J.M. Cope is a well-known resident of Frederick.

He’s lived in Tillman County for more than for 25 years but he was born and raised in Manitou. If the name J.M. Cope doesn’t sound familiar, maybe it’s because Cope is better known as Santa Claus.

He has played the man in the red suit in Frederick and surrounding communities for the last 37 years. Cope is 91 years old and this may have been his last year as Santa.

“I think probably 2016 was the last year but I don’t know for sure,” Cope said. “I haven’t picked a replacement yet.”

Cope is Santa all year long, but when he isn’t handing out presents and candy canes he works in the nutrition center at the Grand Hotel.

He retired from the dry cleaning business when he was 76. After he graduated high school, he worked for his uncle at his dry cleaning store before eventually having his own dry cleaning store.

Cope said that he first began his Santa career in 1979 or 1980 and he’s loved every minute of it. He’s been Santa in Lawton and Altus for the National Guard, Davidson schools and has also done Breakfast with Santa in Tipton, as well as the work he does in Frederick as Santa.

Cope loves doing Christmas parades. He said he was glad he got to ride on the fire truck again this year and he would have been disappointed if he hadn’t been able to do so.

“I love riding on the fire truck,” Cope said. “One year I was flown in a medical helicopter down the streets of Snyder to the Christmas parade. One thing I dislike about some Christmas parades is when there are multiple Santas riding in them. There should only be one Santa.”

One of Cope’s favorite places to work is the Juvenile Center in Manitou.

“It has always been a fun thing for me,” Cope said. “Usually at the center we’d have a lot of guys who wouldn’t sit on my lap or in the chair beside me, but this year we took a picture with everyone there including the staff.”

One year, Cope tripped in the parking lot, fell and broke his arm at the center.

“I remember Cathy Riggins tripped helping me and she ended up having two black eyes,” Cope said. “I kept on playing Santa with a broken arm. I told the kids I had a new reindeer named Buford and he reared up and broke my arm. This year I told the kids I had to get rid of Buford for being too wild.”

Cope said that during his time as Santa, he’s seen people of all different ages.

“One of my favorite things as Santa are the kids and the nursing home residents,” Cope said. “I’ve seen people from five-days-old to 104-years-old.”

Cope recalled a memory from a few years ago that he said is one of his saddest memories.

“A little girl said that all she wanted for Christmas was for her sister to be able to walk and talk,” Cope said. “I was glad she was the last person of the day because the tears just started to run.”

Although there are some sad memories, Cope has a lot more good memories of his time as Santa, like the snuggles in his lap.

“Some of them don’t want to get down,” Cope said. “Another good memory is the way they look when they’re looking at Santa.”

One thing that Cope said is a little bit disappointing for him is that parents pay for pictures and want the child looking straight into the camera.

“One thing that has bothered me is that people pay five dollars and they want the kid looking at the camera, but the best pictures are the one where the kids are looking at Santa,” Cope said.

He also said that it bothers him when parents force their kids to sit on Santa’s lap when they don’t want to. It’s OK for them to stand or sit next to him instead of sitting on his lap.

“I told the parents this year a little stronger not to force their child on my lap,” Cope said. “You just don’t know how long that stays with a kid.”

Cope isn’t the only person with fond memories of Santa. One of his yearly jobs as Santa is at the Methodist church in Frederick. Church member Barbara Hostick said she saw Santa before Christmas and he told her he wasn’t bringing her another new car.

“He told me that he gave me a new car last year and didn’t think that I needed another one,” Hostick said. “I love Mr. Cope.”

Cope said he thinks his weirdest request for a Santa appearance was at someone’s wedding.

“It was in October, getting close to November, I think, and this lady came up to me and asked if I would be Santa at her wedding. Nothing ever came of it though,” Cope said.

Cope mentioned several times that he could not have been Santa all these years without his wife, Billie Cope.

“She fusses at me when she’s getting me ready and doing my makeup,” Cope said. “I could not have been Santa without her. We’ll be married 70 years on March 22.”

Cope said he saw more than a thousand people this year with Breakfast with Santa, school events, church events and a private event.

From left, J.M. Cope is kissed by Barbara Hostick despite his unwillingness to bring her another new car for Christmas. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Santa1-RGB.jpg From left, J.M. Cope is kissed by Barbara Hostick despite his unwillingness to bring her another new car for Christmas. Jennifer Grice | Press-Leader J.M. Cope rides on the old fire truck in the 2016 Christmas Parade. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Santa2-RGB.jpg J.M. Cope rides on the old fire truck in the 2016 Christmas Parade. Jennifer Grice | Press-Leader J.M. Cope sets up for what may have been his last event at the Frederick First United Methodist Church. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Santa3-RGB.jpg J.M. Cope sets up for what may have been his last event at the Frederick First United Methodist Church. Jennifer Grice | Press-Leader J.M. Cope and Claire Collins engage in a discussion, oblivious to others. http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Santa4-RGB.jpg J.M. Cope and Claire Collins engage in a discussion, oblivious to others. Jennifer Grice | Press-Leader

By Kathleen Guill

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602.

