School board members recognized

January is School Board Recognition Month and an opportunity for local communities to honor Oklahoma’s more than 2,700 elected school board members for their dedication to children and schools.

“Providing our community’s children with a solid education is the most important investment we can make,” said Shannon Vanderburg, superintendent. “We’re proud of our district, and School Board Recognition Month is the time to say thank you and celebrate the accomplishments of our elected board members.”

In Frederick Public Schools, school board members must develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community. They bear responsibility for an annual budget of $6,200,000.00, with 865 students, 101 employees and four buildings.

“School board members make critical decisions that affect Oklahoma children and oversee billions in educational expenditures,” Vanderburg said. “They preserve the core of our democracy — public education.”

Frederick Public Schools board members are James Heap, president, 9 years; Vinson Orr, vice president, 13 years; Felisha Crawford, member, 9 years; Kristi Walker, member, 7 years and Pat Stacey, member, 5 years.