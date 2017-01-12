Frederick’s Fantastic Oyster Fry brings gulf coast to the plains

The 2017 Frederick Fantastic Oyster Fry and Craft Show has been set for 3:30-6:30 p.m. March 4 at the Prather Brown Center Cafeteria, 211 S. 13th St. in Frederick.

Diners at the oyster fry will have their choice of fried oysters or raw oysters. The dinner also comes with homemade slaw, chips, bread and a drink. Homemade desserts will also be available for a minimal cost from the Frederick 4-H Club. Tickets will be available for advanced purchase later in January through the Chamber office or online at www.frederickokchamber.org. Advance tickets are encouraged since the price goes up at the door.

The craft show is scheduled in conjunction with the oyster fry, next door at the Frederick Middle School gymnasium at 100 S. 12th St. in Frederick. More than 40 different vendors are set to offer a wide variety of items for sale and exhibit, including toys, pottery, goat soap, candy, jewelry, woodcrafts, leather crafts, candles, needlework and much, much more. The craft show will begin at 11 a.m. and run to 6 p.m.

Several free attractions are slated to be open that day, including the Pioneer Townsite Museum, The Crawford Collection, The Ramona Theater, the WWII Airborne Team Demonstration hangar and the Hackberry Flat Center.

For more information on attractions, tickets and events contact the Frederick Chamber of Commerce at 580-335-2126 or go to www.frederickokchamber.org/oyster_fry.