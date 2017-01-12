Community Calendar

The Hackberry Flat Center is slated to host a tour with a biologist from 9:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 14. For more information, contact Melynda Hickman at 405-990-4977. To find the Hackberry Flat Center, from Frederick, go south of town one mile on U.S. 183, then turn east on Airport Road and go three miles. Follow the blacktop road south, and go six miles. Watch for area signs.

The Most Useful Citizen award nominations are sought by the Frederick Lions Club for 2016 for one man and one woman. Nominations should be mailed to President, Frederick Lions Club, P.O. Box 951, Frederick, OK 73542 and should be marked “Attention: Most Useful Committee.” Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 18 and winners announced at the Frederick Chamber of Commerce Banquet at 7 p.m. Jan. 26.

The 2017 Frederick Chamber of Commerce Installation Banquet is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 26, 2017 at the Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 SW Lee Blvd. in Lawton. Keynote is David Brothers, air wind executive director for the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team. Tickets are $20 and includes new officer installation, a silent auction, naming of volunteer of the year and most useful citizens. For more informaiton contact Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126 or visit www.frederickokchamber.org.

The Cub Scout Troop 220 will hold a Pine Wood Derby at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at at the Vo-tech center at 2001 E. Gladstone Ave. in Frederick. Check in is at 1 p.m. and the race begins at 2 p.m., with an Outlaw Class to follow. The Outlaw Class requires a $5 entry fee and there are no rules.

There will be a Birds of Prey program from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 at the Hackberry Flat center. For more information, contact Melynda Hickman at 405-990-4977. To find the Hackberry Flat Center, from Frederick, go south of town one mile on U.S. 183, then turn east on Airport Road and go three miles. Follow the blacktop road south, and go six miles. Watch for area signs.

The Frederick Fantastic Oyster Fry and Craft Show is scheduled for 3:30-6:30 p.m. March 4 from at the Prather Brown Center Cafeteria, 211 S. 13th St. in Frederick. For more information, contact Felisha Crawford at 580-335-2126.