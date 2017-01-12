Local man arrested on drugs, weapons charges

A local man was arrrested by Frederick police on drug and weapons charges by a convicted felon.

Officer Jeffrey Robbins was out on patrol when he saw someone turn without signaling, according to Frederick police. He followed the vehicle and saw it pull in an alley and stop. Robbins said in his affidavit that he pulled in the alley to initiate a traffic stop when the vehicle took off southbound on Amethyst Avenue and turned left at South 13th Street. Robbins turned his lights on and pulled the vehicle over on 13th Street.

Robbins identified the driver as Ron Hollandsworth.

According to reports, Hollandsworth appeared to have glassy eyes and shaking hands. Robbins said he also appeared to be nervous and grinding his teeth. Hollandsworth was sitting on a large pocket knife and Robbins said he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Hollandsworth allegedly told him that no one had smoked marijuana in the vehicle and denied that there were any drugs in the truck.

Robbins said that because he knew Hollandsworth was armed, he placed him under investigative detention before doing a more comprehensive search of the vehicle. He asked the suspect if he had any other weapons and Hollandsworth allegedly said that there was a gun in his backpack. Robbins reportedly knew that the suspect was a convicted felon so he put Hollandsworth in the back seat of his patrol car before taking the backpack out of the suspect’s truck. In the backpack, Robbins found a 9 mm handgun, two loaded pistol magazines and some loose ammunition.

Robbins also found brass knuckles in the bag and several items of drug paraphernalia, including plastic baggies, syringes, a glass pipe and a scale. He also found several bags of a crystal like substance resembling methamphetamines at which point he asked the suspect to get out of the patrol car to do a pat down to search for more weapons and drugs. Robbins allegedly found another syringe in his pants pocket.

Robbins read Hollandsworth his Miranda Rights, which he waved and agreed to speak to Robbins without a lawyer. Hollandsworth allegedly told Robbins that he didn’t throw anything out before he was pulled over. He also allegedly said that the methamphetamines were for his personal use only, and that he was trying to get rid of the gun and there was a BB gun at his house along with other drug paraphernalia, but he didn’t know if there were any drugs at his house. Hollandsworth also allegedly said he was an addict who was trying to get clean.

Hollandsworth was booked on the charges of a felon in possession of a firearm after felony conviction, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, unlawful carrying of weapons, possession of controlled, dangerous substances within 2,000 feet of a school or public park with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hollandsworth http://press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_HOLLANDSWORTHR_1.jpg Hollandsworth

By Kathleen Guill kguill@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602

Reach Kathleen Guill at 580-379-0588, ext. 2602