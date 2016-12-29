Frederick medical practice transitions

As March 2016 came to an end, so did the legacy of Memorial Hospital and Physician Group with the closing of both the hospital and emergency room. There has been some confusion about what services are still available to the residents of Frederick, according to Kerri Jacobs, office supervisor of Memorial Medical Group or MMG Frederick Medical Clinic.

After the hospital closure, the clinic and other services transitioned to MMG Frederick Medical Clinic. The physical therapy, lab and radiology are all still in the same locations in the building where they’ve always been but are now part of MMG Frederick Medical Clinic.

Ryan Ade is the physical therapist and he has two assistants, Katie Raines and Staci Crume, who help. Ade also visits patients in their homes if they are enrolled in Comanche County Memorial Hospital Home Health. The lab is also still available, though now it’s a draw lab where patients can have their blood taken and a courier will transport it for testing to CCMH in Lawton.

Al Partida is still doing the radiology, and ultrasound technicians still come from CCMH every week for any procedures that have been ordered.

Home Health is still housed under CCMH but is still available to Frederick residents as they have local workers who live in Tillman County.

Paul Brown is the operations manager for the MMG. He was in town last week touring the facilities. He said that the CCMH CEO Brent Smith is committed to keeping as many services as possible available to the residents of Frederick.

“We are committed to remaining in Frederick,” Brown said. “We recognize the pain associated with a community losing their emergency room and inpatient facilities, so Brent Smith is happy we’re able to provide these remaining services. We want the community to know that we are here to support them and hope that they’ll trust us with their medical care. The closure has also forced patients to drive greater distances for more advanced care. We recognize you have a choice where you receive this care, and hope that you will choose Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.”

The clinic will remain open and currently Dr. Trent Mefford is the full-time physician, Kendra Stacey is a part-time nurse practitioner and there is a position available for one more part-time family practitioner.

Residents of Tillman County should still call 911 for medical emergencies. The Tillman County ambulance service will remain in the Frederick area.

